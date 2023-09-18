Several students from Marysville High School helped clean up the Historic Marysville City Cemetery on Saturday morning in preparation for the upcoming Tales of the Crypt fundraising event next month, a volunteer with the cemetery said.
According to Victoria Tudor, a Marysville resident who is a volunteer for the Historic Marysville City Cemetery and member of the nonprofit Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History, students volunteered their time to clean up the grounds of the cemetery.
“The students were given a tour of this 14-acre cemetery where pioneers of Yuba County and the recent repairs were pointed out,” Tudor said in an email. “The repairs to six monuments were completed last month by Ruhkala Monument Company. Marysville Public Works assisted in the preparation for these restorations.”
Tudor said a “sizable portion of the repairs” were paid for by the city of Marysville and by funds raised by Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History.
Tales of the Crypt, which is set to take place on Oct. 14, is an hour-long guided tour through the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, Tudor said. There will be three tours starting at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Those looking to take part will be asked to pay $10 at the cemetery gates on the day of the event – organizers will only be able to accept cash or checks. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.