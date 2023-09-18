Several students from Marysville High School helped clean up the Historic Marysville City Cemetery on Saturday morning in preparation for the upcoming Tales of the Crypt fundraising event next month, a volunteer with the cemetery said.

According to Victoria Tudor, a Marysville resident who is a volunteer for the Historic Marysville City Cemetery and member of the nonprofit Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History, students volunteered their time to clean up the grounds of the cemetery. 

