In a tradition that started seven years ago, Marysville High School will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame this fall.
The Hall of Fame program is organized in part by the Parents Responsible in Developing Excellence (PRIDE) Foundation, a volunteer-run program established to raise money for extracurricular and co-curricular activities on campus.
This year’s award ceremony and dinner will be held on Oct. 14 at the Marysville Elks Lodge located at 920 D St. in Marysville. Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at Marysville High School’s main office, the Marysville Elks Lodge, or online at eventbrite.com. Proceeds go toward supporting the PRIDE Foundation and investing in Marysville High School.
To find new members of the Hall of Fame, the school has a committee that meets annually and is responsible for seeking out and reviewing nomination submissions. Dixie Cozine, the PRIDE Foundation’s current president, said that nominations were of course open to any Marysville High School alumni but also to important people who have impacted the school, such as teachers, administrators, and coaches.
Categories of induction include Arts & Entertainment, Business & Professional, Medicine & Science, Humanities & Service, Military & Law Enforcement, Sports, and Lifetime Achievement.
This year’s inductees include the following:
Vanessa Helder (1983)
A lifelong resident of Yuba-Sutter, Helder graduated with the class of 1983 before earning her associate degree in small business from Yuba College. During her time at Marysville High School, she could commonly be found snapping photographs on the football field, tennis court, track field, or gym. As the yearbook’s head photographer and sports editor, she realized her love for photographing people and went on to work part time at Helder’s Photography while attending college. The studio just so happened to be her family’s business, and she was grateful for the nine years she spent working and learning alongside her father.
Helder now carries on the family tradition as a third-generation professional photographer. She is a member of both the Professional Photographers of America and the Professional Photographers of Sacramento Valley and has taught professional photographers throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska. In addition to this, she is an active member of the community participating in clubs and programs such as Rotary, SAYLove, and 4H, to name a few.
Lon Hatamiya (1977)
Hatamiya was an avid sportsman at Marysville High School playing all four years on the football, basketball, and baseball teams. He was the quarterback on the football team, the point guard on the basketball team, and the catcher on the baseball team, each with two years spent on varsity.
After graduating, Hatamiya attended Harvard University where he played baseball as a catcher. Hatamiya went on to serve as Secretary of the California Technology Trade and Commerce Agency and, after unanimous confirmation by the California State Senate in 1999, he became the first Asian Pacific American to hold a cabinet-level position in California state history.
Hatamiya is president and CEO of the Hatamiya Group in Davis and currently serves on the advisory boards for both the U.S. Bank and the Central Valley Fund. In addition to being a member of the U.S.-Japan Council, Hatamiya is also on the team of consultants working on the strategic planning for economic development in Yuba County.
Julie Coulson (1984)
Coulson, formerly Julie Martin, graduated from Marysville High School in 1984 before attending Yuba College and meeting her husband, Chris Coulson.
A large portion of Julie Coulson’s life has been spent helping her community, volunteering with at least 21 different local organizations including the Coalition of Women Committee, Yuba County Community Services Commission, Soroptomist of Yuba Sutter, Read Across America, and Yuba Sutter Stand Down.
Coulson has also served as secretary for the Covillaud Parent Teacher Student Organization, president for the McKenney PTA, and as a historian for Kynoch PTA in addition to being highly involved with school sports.
In 2001, the Coulsons became licensed foster parents and have now fostered over 50 children. They adopted three and became the guardians of six others. Coulson also mentors foster youth that have aged out of the system and is active in the ACE’s Exchange Program with whom the couple has hosted kids from Japan, Germany, China, Thailand, Qatar, Tunisia, and Kazakhstan.
David Ellyson (1994)
Dr. Ellyson is a graduate of Browns Valley Elementary School, Foothill Intermediate School, and Marysville High School. Ellyson has been practicing in California since 2003, serving the Yuba-Sutter area. He is co-owner of Ellyson Chiropractic Office, Inc. in Marysville and loves to speak publicly on subjects related to health at local schools, large church groups, and other gatherings.
Ellyson also serves as team chiropractor for several local sports teams including Marysville High School football and was the official chiropractor for the Yuba Sutter Gold Sox for over nine years.
As a community member, Ellyson is highly involved and has participated in the Doctors with a Heart fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza, is a supporter of local FFA and 4H programs at the Yuba-Sutter Fair, and volunteers with many other local school events and programs including coaching and teaching.
Gary Tindel (1965)
Tindel grew up in Linda and during his years at Marysville High School, he played football and wrestled for coach Wayne Gadberry. After high school, Tindel graduated with a degree in engineering from Chico State. While attending college, he worked summers for the forest service clearing trees for electrical lines around Bullards Bar before returning to Marysville High School as a substitute teacher for a short time.
Tindel ultimately decided to pursue a career in law enforcement and got a job with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department in 1971. He started in the jail, attended the Butte College Police Academy, and then worked his way up from jailer to patrol deputy, then to undercover work with NET-5, and on to detective.
During his eight years as sheriff, he led the department through many difficult and devastating situations including a school shooting, a wildfire, a flood, and the on-duty death of one of his own deputies. When Tindel moved on from Yuba County, he worked for the Marin County Coroner’s office as the assistant coroner for 10 years.
Tindel also dedicated time to the community he served outside of law enforcement. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club for many years, helped with local Little League teams, coordinated fundraisers, was a Boy Scout leader, and supported the Junior Livestock auction.
Tindel’s family said that he had a very fervent prayer life and brought comfort to many people going through difficult times. Tindel passed away on Feb. 2, but his family and friends believe he would have been honored to know that his alumni community voted him into the Marysville High School Hall of Fame.
Alana Burn Patu (1994)
Patu, formally Alana Burns and commonly referred to as “CC,” was the first female softball player at Marysville High School to earn a Division-1 athletic scholarship in 1994.
Patu was a multi-sport athlete at Marysville High School in softball and basketball. By earning a Division-1 scholarship, Patu brought attention to Marysville softball at the collegiate level while paving the way for future softball players to follow in her footsteps.
Patu went on to become a wife and mother to four student-athletes all of whom earned full athletic scholarships to UC Berkeley, Stanford University, the University of Arizona, and Valdosta State University. Patu has also spent time as an executive assistant for Symantec Corp. and Cisco Systems, and is a co-founder of The Patu Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to empower, aid, and educate youth to thrive in their family, community, and school.
As an active volunteer for both nonprofits and schools, Patu has reportedly raised millions of dollars with her husband for charitable organizations across the country including Men for a Cure, Habitat for Humanity, Women Standing Tall, Muscular Dystrophy, and Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids.
Mike Galligan (1977)
During his time at Marysville High School, Galligan was an accomplished runner and set a record in nine separate events. He was the league champion in each year he attended Marysville High School and was the league record holder in several events for the North Metro League and Sierra Foothill League, as well as becoming a state meet finalist in the mile run in 1977.
After graduating from Marysville High School, Galligan attended Yuba College and CSU Sacramento where he received his bachelor’s of science degree in business administration.
Galligan continued to excel in track and field while in college and was the four-time state meet competitor at Yuba College and the record holder in the 1,500, 5,000, and 2-mile events. He was the conference champion for the 5,000-meter in 1978 and was inducted into the Yuba College Hall of Fame.
Professionally, Galligan has been active in the insurance industry but continues to live a very athletic lifestyle. He enjoys mountain biking, road cycling, and hiking and his hobbies include driving and tinkering with a modified 1940s Willys MB Jeep, and collecting and working on bicycles.
Ron Ward
Ward is being inducted into the Marysville High School Hall of Fame Class of 2023 for his lifetime achievement leading, supporting, and empowering students, parents, staff, and community members. This induction honors an individual who did not graduate from Marysville High School, but whose overall contribution to the success of Marysville High School students, parents, staff, and community is recognized as extraordinary.
Ward first came to Marysville High School in the 1970s, having transferred from Anna McKenney Junior High School to become Marysville High School’s head counselor, freshmen counselor, and assistant freshmen football coach. Ward later expanded his stewardship by becoming Marysville High School’s dean of students.
His talents eventually led him to become the principal of Lindhurst High School. Ten years later, Ward served in the district office as the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s assistant superintendent of maintenance, grounds, and categorical programs.
Ward then returned to Marysville High School to work as principal amidst what organizers have described as one of the school’s most tumultuous times. Ward became the fourth person in five years to serve as Marysville High School’s principal, and it was said that he quickly sought to restore stakeholders’ confidence in the school. Under his leadership, Marysville High School students and staff earned the 2005 California State Title I Academic Achievement Award, and Ward was named “Colusa, Yuba, and Sutter Counties ACSA High School Principal of the Year.”
For more information about Marysville Hall of Fame or the submission process, email marysvillehighschoolpride@gmail.com.