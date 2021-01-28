The Yuba City Unified School District governing board decided to keep students in sixth through 12th grades on distance learning for now.
Doreen Osumi, superintendent, said they passed a resolution at their Tuesday meeting that amended their Jan. 12 decision, which had a goal of having those students on a hybrid model – part in-person and part virtual learning – starting Monday.
“It will be when it’s legally permissible,” Osumi said. “... We’re saying ‘legally permissible’ because things change on a daily basis.”
She said based on public health guidance, they will be able to bring those students back after Sutter County is in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and remains in the tier for five days.
Recently, the California Teachers Association, representing the Yuba City Teachers Association, sent a cease-and-desist letter to the district objecting to the plan to have the sixth- through 12th-grade students begin the hybrid model Feb. 1, asserting that it was in violation of California Department of Public Health guidance.
Osumi said when the board took action on Jan. 12, they had planned to discuss reopening prior to the target start date and change the plan if necessary.
“We were relieved when the board made that decision on Tuesday night,” said Dina Luetgens, president of the Yuba City Teachers Association. “We think it’s the right decision to promote the health and safety of our students, staff and community.”
Luetgens said while they want to be back in the classroom, the sixth through 12th grade distance learning environment can be successful.
“It requires students to engage with us and support in the community to access distance learning,” she said.
She said both students and adults have learned a lot over the last year and teachers are saying that more and more students are engaging.
“We can make this work, it just takes a lot of community effort,” Luetgens said. “We know that so much of what we’re doing right now is about the attitudes we adopt and attitudes we instill in our children, that we’re sending a message that we’re in this together and we’re all doing our best.”
She said they also think there are ways to explore creative options to address the needs of vulnerable students and the community.
YCUSD students in preschool through fifth grades returned to the classroom on Jan. 19 using the hybrid model – Osumi said the district had submitted a waiver last year and phased in reopening for those grade levels before schools reverted back to distance learning.
“With that, we were able to go back to in-person instruction so the board elected to do that,” Osumi said. “... I know it’s been challenging and frustrating and that everyone wants to be back in school. We will do so as quickly and safely as possible.”
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said that at each board of trustees meeting they review the situation and will plan accordingly in regards to bringing students back to the classroom.
Currently, MJUSD students remain on distance learning, however, some specialized student populations continue to receive in-person services.
“The research has shown that schools themselves are not engines of transmission of COVID, but that people contact COVID outside and bring it in,” Cena said.
He said when someone tests positive for COVID-19, is a direct contact or has symptoms, they may be out for 10 days.
“It can become a real struggle to provide consistent and quality service when the positivity and case rates are high,” Cena said. “That can create a yo-yo effect, which we want to avoid.”
The yo-yo effect is when students go back and forth between one model of instruction to another – such as going from the hybrid model to full distance learning.
“(We) thank everyone for what they’re doing to slow the spread of COVID-19, ensure the health and safety of students and staff, maintain relationships and facilitate student learning,” Cena said.