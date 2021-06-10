Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes announced it will resume its fall/winter hiking season this year for the Sutter Buttes.
The decision to resume operations was made unanimously by the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.
A list of interpretive/guided hikes and its accompanying schedule will be published on or near Oct. 7. The organization’s open hikes coordinator will also continue to keep the public informed of newly scheduled hikes at www.middlemountainhikes.org.
“Thanks again for your understanding and patience during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement released by the organization. “Have a great summer. We look forward to hiking the Sutter Buttes with you this fall.”