The Yuba-Sutter area is located smack dab in the middle of the Pacific Flyway, the path that migratory birds travel each fall.
Timed to aline with the return of the tundra swans to their winder homes, the Swan Festival, presented by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Visit Yuba-Sutter and California Rice, has been revived after a two-year hiatus due to popular demand and features a number of workshops, presentations, guided tours and educational programs catering to bird and nature enthusiasts of all ages.
While the snow geese are a common sight in Yuba-Sutter rice fields during the winter, the annual Swan Festival gives bird enthusiasts the opportunity to learn more, discover other winter avians who call this stretch of the Pacific Flyway home and get up close and personal to some of those species.
Several eager birdwatchers flocked to Swan Central Saturday morning to embark on one of the many tours offered throughout the day.
Among them, a group of nearly 20, lead by Wildlife biologist and tour guide Dale Whitmore, headed out to the wetlands east of Marysville to catch a glimpse of these birds for themselves.
You could tell the group was excited to head out, with several asking what type of birds they might encounter on their journey.
Whitmore said he went out to the very spot where they would be heading earlier in the morning and saw that several more flocks had landed since the night before.
“It’s kind of exciting that they all came in overnight,” said Whitmore.
According to Whitmore, the birds which could be seen at this particular location include tundra swans, white fronted geese, snow geese, herrings and egrets.
“I haven’t seen any white-faced ibis yet,” said Whitmore. “They are more rare.”
When the group arrived at their destination, a flock of tundra swans could be seen to the east and hundreds of snow geese and white fronted geese could be seen to the west so the group took out their binoculars, cameras and spotting scopes to get a better view of the fowl.
According to Whitmore, it doesn’t do any good to try and move closer to the birds while birdwatching because the birds will just move father away from you each time.
“The birds like their personal space,” he joked.
While on their excursion, the group witnessed a mass of birds take flight all at once, to go to another spot.
Many in the group were in awe, calling the active flock a beautiful sight.
Whitmore said it is very common for these birds to move around the area quite a bit during the winter months.
According to Whitmore, many of these birds will stay in the area through the first few months of next year.
“Some even stay as late as April,” said Whitmore.
Back at Swan Central, the facility was bustling with activity all day. Attendees go the change to see a falcon soar up close as the West Coast Falconry flew several birds during their presentation Saturday afternoon. Outside, attendees also had the opportunity to mingle with a variety of birds brought by Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release. Staff took photos and answered questions about the great horn owl, barn owl, read tail hawk, red shoulder hawk and the American crow which were in attendance.
Swan Festival activities continue tomorrow, starting at 7:30 a.m., with several tours and presentations scheduled throughout the day.