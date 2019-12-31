Mikenzi Johnson, 17, Yuba City, Sutter High volleyball player
2019: This past year I learned that not everything is going to be permanent and you have to try to be better than your best in order to get closer to your goal. I also learned that when you have an opportunity of something you should take that chance because it could be a one-time opportunity and you don’t want to lose it.
2020: In the coming year I hope to keep up the hard work in volleyball and school in order to continue to play again next year at the next level.