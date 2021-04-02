Millennium Kart in Yuba City will soon be expanding their thrill-seeking fun with the addition of seven axe throwing lanes.
John Buckland, owner of Millennium Kart, said he was inspired to bring this growing trend to the Yuba-Sutter area two years ago while visiting friends in Southern California.
“A friend of ours took my wife and I to an axe throwing place one night and we really enjoyed it,” said Buckland. “I was somewhat stagnant but still a lot of fun.”
To change up the monotonous painted target game he experienced, Buckland said the lanes at Millennium Kart will be equipped with a projected target that will change each turn to test the skills of those that try their hand at tossing an axe. Games, including tic-tac-toe, Battleship and Zombie Hunt, will also be available to play.
According to Buckland, the lanes will also feature in-grain targets, custom made by Utility Lumber, to give participants the best chance of success.
“When you are throwing against the grain there is a better chance of the axe just bouncing off,” said Buckland.
The party rooms in the common area between Millennium Kart and the now closed Millennium Family Entertainment Center were taken out to make room for the new lanes.
As a strong supporter of local businesses, Buckland said all of the materials used to make the seven axe throwing lanes were purchased locally, aside from the computer software, but a shortage of supplies due to the pandemic has caused a few delays.
Buckland said he is eagerly awaiting for Sutter County to transition into the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system so he can open the newest attraction to the public. In the meantime, Buckland said he will be working on putting the finishing touches on the axe throwing lanes.
According to Buckland, the rubber flooring and chainlink dividers between each lane still need to be installed but these last few details should be in place in the coming days.
“We will be all ready to go so we can open as soon as we get into that orange tier,” said Buckland.
Buckland said laser tag will also be available and he has plans to install an 18-hole indoor mini golf course in the future.
The cafe will also be remodeled, said Buckland, to offer a wider variety of food and will eventually serve beer and wine as well.
Per current COVID-19 guidelines, Buckland said all attendees of Millennium Kart are asked to undergo a temperature check upon arrival and attendees are asked to wear a facial covering and regularly sanitize their hands while at the facility.
Millennium Kart is located at 901 Spiva Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 213-1234.