New Bullards Bar work after.jpg

An area near New Bullards Bar Reservoir in Yuba County is pictured after work was done to thin the forest to help prevent wildfires.

 

 Courtesy of the National Forest Foundation

The U.S. Forest Service announced on Wednesday that Tahoe National Forest is providing the National Forest Foundation with $117 million to implement forest management work in the North Yuba Landscape that will help to prevent or lessen extreme wildfire events.

“In 2022, North Yuba Landscape was one of 10 initial high-risk landscapes nationally selected for investment as part of the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy,” forest service officials said. “The landscape is one of the most at-risk watersheds to large-scale, catastrophic fire in the United States and includes the 275,000-acre North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project, a multi-phase vegetation and fuels management project to be implemented over 15 to 20 years.”

Tags

Recommended for you