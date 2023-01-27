What started as a simple program meant to raise awareness on mental health has quickly grown into Yuba County Library’s most popular class. This free beeswax sheet candle making tutorial is part of the library’s Wind Down Wednesday series, a once-a-month program that covers a variety of ways to relax and de-stress.
Wednesday’s class was filled with the light scent of honey as people aged 8 to 80 used the warmth of their hands to gently mold colorful sheets of beeswax into customized candles and decor. Program coordinator and senior library technician Lindsay Jordan, who recently featured her skills on a live segment from Fox40 news, diligently hopped from table to table giving individualized coaching and instruction.
Many chose to decorate their candles with Valentine’s Day themes while others exercised their imagination by filling each individual honeycomb with a different color. Aside from being a fun and creative activity, Jordan explained that beeswax candles are also nontoxic, allergen friendly, and work to clean and ionize the air when they burn, which can help neutralize odors.
For Jess Woolfolk, Abbie Bazzano, and Lisa Lewis, this was their first time coming into Yuba County Library.
“I used to do the paint classes at the Woodland library before COVID,” said Lewis. “This is the first thing I’ve done since we moved up here in May of 2020, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
“I think it’s amazing that there’s so many different ways to do the same project,” said Bazzano.
“Everyone’s given the same material, but the outcomes are all unique.”
For the few people that came in alone, they said they were nervous that they might feel awkward at the beginning, but soon enough the room was filled with chatting and laughter that hinted at some newly forged friendships.
The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville. For more information on its programs and activities, visit yuba.org/departments/library or call 530-749-7380.