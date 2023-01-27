Beeswax3.jpg

A set of short pillar beeswax candles created by Lisa Lewis and her son during Yuba County Library’s Wind Down Wednesday program in Marysville.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

What started as a simple program meant to raise awareness on mental health has quickly grown into Yuba County Library’s most popular class. This free beeswax sheet candle making tutorial is part of the library’s Wind Down Wednesday series, a once-a-month program that covers a variety of ways to relax and de-stress. 

Wednesday’s class was filled with the light scent of honey as people aged 8 to 80 used the warmth of their hands to gently mold colorful sheets of beeswax into customized candles and decor. Program coordinator and senior library technician Lindsay Jordan, who recently featured her skills on a live segment from Fox40 news, diligently hopped from table to table giving individualized coaching and instruction. 

