A Colusa teenager missing since Oct. 27 was found dead Wednesday afternoon, floating in a canal not far from where he was last seen.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office received a call notifying them of the discovery of a body in a ditch on Lonestar Road south of Myers Road near Williams, according to a release issued by Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell.
Detectives responded, along with the county’s dive team, and recovered the body of Jose Canchola, 18, Colusa.
According to Bradwell, Canchola was last seen leaving a residence on foot in the 6000 block of Myers Road in Williams at approximately 12:30 a.m. Bradwell said the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office led a large search and rescue operation in the area of Lonestar and Myers Road on Oct. 28, with assistance from local fire departments, pilots and the Colusa County Search and Rescue Team. The search was conducted by vehicle, foot and air.
“Our thoughts are with Jose Canchola’s family and friends,” Bradwell said in the release.
Bradwell said the investigation into Canchola’s death remains ongoing pending the results of an autopsy, which could be done as early as Thursday night.
Liliana Pina, of Williams, has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Canchola’s funeral.
“Let’s help his family give him his last goodbye, any donations will help,” wrote Pina on the GoFundMe page.