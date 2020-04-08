A man who went missing after leaving his Williams motel room on a hunting trip March 27 was found Saturday.
Byron Beltran Evora, 40, San Francisco, was on a remote forest road in Tehama County, near Buck Rock, according to Williams Police Department Lt. Chris Miller.
“He was found in his vehicle in good health and thankful to have been rescued,” said Miller.
Evora’s vehicle became stuck in the snow. He was located by a ranger with the Bureau of Land Management.
The Williams Police Department led the investigation into Evora’s disappearance with assistance from several other agencies, including the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department, Glenn County Sheriff’s Department, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Land Management.
“He has since been reunited with his family and is doing well,” said Miller.