A 21-year-old Marysville man was found deceased in the Tehama Colusa Canal in Glenn County on Tuesday, officials said.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office received a missing persons report for Christian Malone, 21, of Marysville on June 30. The day prior, deputies reportedly identified a backpack belonging to Malone, which was found by the Tehama Colusa Canal Authority in the canal at County Road F and County Road 25.
Over the weekend, deputies, members of Glenn County Search and Rescue, and California Highway Patrol air operations conducted a search of the area on foot, in vehicles and by air, Glenn County Sheriff’s officials said.
Malone was located dead in the canal on Tuesday. Officials said that there were no immediate signs of foul play and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
“We are saddened at the outcome of this search. Our condolences to Mr. Malone’s family,” officials said in a statement.
The incident is still under investigation and no further details were available as of press time.