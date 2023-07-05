A 21-year-old Marysville man was found deceased in the Tehama Colusa Canal in Glenn County on Tuesday, officials said.

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office received a missing persons report for Christian Malone, 21, of Marysville on June 30. The day prior, deputies reportedly identified a backpack belonging to Malone, which was found by the Tehama Colusa Canal Authority in the canal at County Road F and County Road 25.

