An Olivehurst woman reported missing on Sunday was found dead in an overturned, partially submerged vehicle in the area of McGowan Parkway and Rancho Road on Monday.
According to a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol news release, Maricello Soto-Ortiz, 25, was found dead in the driver seat of a white 2016 Dodge Charger on Monday morning. At around 9:30 a.m., a Union Pacific Railroad employee noticed a partially submerged, overturned sedan in a water-filled canal near the intersection of McGowan Parkway and Rancho Road, Olivehurst. A Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene and was unable to access the vehicle. The Yuba County Dive Team was requested to assist and prior to the dive team arriving, fire department personnel responded and located Soto-Ortiz in the driver’s seat. The family arrived at the scene while emergency responders were on scene.
The license plate returned to a woman listed as a missing person. A missing person report was filed with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Soto-Ortiz failed to return home from Roseville in the early hours of the morning on Sunday. She was last seen driving the Dodge Charger involved in the accident.
Alcohol is considered a factor in the accident, according to CHP.