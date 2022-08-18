Skid marks could be seen in the dirt of the highway shoulder.
The vehicle couldn’t be seen from the road. It was a 911 caller who, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, contacted authorities and told them about a crashed vehicle near Highway 20 and Poker Flat Road.
That vehicle, down an embankment, is where officials found Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, authorities said. Both were deceased, according to officials.
Police first learned on Aug. 7 that the pair was missing, last seen in a blue Ford Explorer.
According to officials, Zavala and Pantoja left together to attend Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada. The pair had told family members that they planned to return that night.
After the two failed to show up, Pantoja’s family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Zavala’s family reported his disappearance to the Yuba City Police Department.
Cell phone pings were done on their phones. The last known location of their phones was in Nevada County, Yuba City police said.
Earlier this week, both the Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said they had received several tips as to the pair’s whereabouts.
“Cell phone pings were performed on both of their cell phones and the last known location of their phones was in Nevada County,” Yuba City Police Department Lieutenant Michelle Brazil previously said in a statement. “The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has looked in the area where their phones last pinged, but they did not locate them.”
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office continued to search the area of the last pings, working with the Yuba City Police Department, officials said.
“Both agencies have received several citizen tips and have followed up on each of them, but unfortunately, those tips have not produced new leads,” officials said earlier this week. “The Yuba City Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together during this investigation and we will provide any new information as it becomes available.”
Then, on Wednesday, the call came.
California Highway Patrol and Nevada County deputies responded. The man who called 911 pointed to the vehicle down the embankment. Zavala and Pantoja were outside the vehicle, reports stated.
California Highway Patrol said it is currently performing an accident investigation.