A Sacramento man missing since last Wednesday was found dead on Saturday in the Sacramento River, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At around 11 p.m. June 5, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office contacted SCSO about a body found in the Sacramento River. It was determined that the body was Ronald Milton Belke, Jr., 58.
Belke was last seen swimming toward Simard’s Boat Dock in the area of the 10000 block of Garden Highway, Pleasant Grove, at around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Belke and another individual were on a boat that was experiencing mechanical problems.
Belke reportedly decided to swim back to the boat dock to get help in getting the boat back to shore. The person on the boat with Belke said he saw Belke jump in the river and was three-quarters of the way back to the dock when he returned to working on the boat, according to SCSO.
Belke did not appear to be in distress and had not been drinking alcohol prior to jumping into the river.