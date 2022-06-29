The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the opening for additional instructors in order to reinstate its adult education program.
After closing down its adult education program in 2012, Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) plans to reestablish the program once staffing is acquired.
The temporary, hourly positions will be allocated toward multiple adult education services.
Instructors undertaking the positions will be contracted for 8-10 weeks to provide services within three district locations. They will be expected to facilitate career goals and the development of life skills with adult students for up to 10 hours per week.
MJUSD has opened the positions to all applicants with qualifying credentials.
The administrators for adult education plan on hiring six people to fill each position, Principal for Adult Education Bob Ekardt said. Across the district, three instructors will be allocated toward the high school and diploma completion program while the remaining three will be in charge of teaching English as a second language.
The English classes will primarily cater to Spanish speakers, but Ekardt believes that the administration has the capacity to offer services to the Punjabi community as well.
In addition to standard English classes, the adult education program will also provide vocational English classes for non-native speakers looking to improve business and career-specific vocabulary, Ekardt said.
In order to finance the adoption of these positions, MJUSD will rely on the remaining reserves for adult education under the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund (ESSER III). Schools, charters and education offices under MJUSD were granted over $29 million in order to address the social, mental and academic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ESSER III fund allowed MJUSD to allocate $400,000 to its adult education program to be used between 2021-2024, according to the district’s ESSR III Expenditure Plan. The use of these funds are permitted for any action that is authorized under the category of adult education. The program currently has $250,000 in available funds, Ekardt said.
In addition to instructors for diploma completion and language skills, the program will offer short seminars tackling life skills for adult students. Classes in financial literacy and college readiness will be taught in partnership with local banks and nearby universities, Ekardt said. The program will be a conduit for students to learn specific life skills, but speakers for these seminars will not be directly affiliated with it.
The new adult education program is still in its developing stages, but Ekardt plans to carry out ambitious goals after the program’s 10-year absence.
He refers to diploma completion and English language classes as phase one of three. As the program becomes more established, Ekardt hopes to reintroduce Career Technical Education classes for students looking to gain trade skills. He also wants to explore partnerships with the business resource center Yuba County One Stop in order to find better employment opportunities for students.
In the final phase of development, Ekardt wants to offer the adult education program as a resource for obtaining citizenship and naturalization.