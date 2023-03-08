The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the planning and intention to start Middle College Academy, an early college access program made in partnership with Yuba College.
During a meeting on Tuesday, the board revisited the proposed program after previously tabling its vote on Feb. 8 following some opposition from Advanced Placement (AP) teachers and district staff members.
This alternative, dual enrollment high school will allow students to take both high school and college courses on the Yuba College campus, allowing them to graduate with an associate degree and high school diploma at virtually no cost.
"Our community has been asking for a program like this for over a decade. We need well-trained adults to join our workforce and there are great jobs in our community just waiting to be filled. We know this program will be immensely beneficial for families because it also covers the cost of books and tuition for the first two years of college," Superintendent Fal Asrani said.
Officials said that the goal for this program is to prepare students to transition directly to a four-year university or a job certification program after graduation. Career Technical Education certification, internship opportunities and real-world learning experiences will be highlighted at Middle College Academy.
According to data from the 2019/20 school year, the district’s college going rate is higher than Yuba County’s as a whole with over 50% of Marysville High School and Lindhurst High School students continuing their education. However, the vast majority of these students opt to attend community college rather than a four-year college or university.
“This program is for students who are high achievers. They want to accelerate in their program of studies. They want to complete the equivalent of six years of schooling in four years,” Superintendent of Educational Services Jay Trujillo said.
Under this early college access program, students will attend classes taught by both high school and college educators while also participating in internship and job experience opportunities during the day, the Appeal previously reported. Academic counselors and registrars will be available on campus while a part-time administrator oversees Middle College Academy.
Students will not be subjected to registration fees. Access to textbooks, instructional supports and other learning materials offered at Yuba College will also be provided.
Transportation will be provided to students as needed, officials said. They will be picked up from the school sites and transported to and from Yuba College along with the students who are in the Early College Program.
A partnership between Yuba College and Marysville Joint Unified will also foster economic growth as it incorporates resources from local businesses and prepares students to become part of an educated and skilled workforce, the Appeal previously reported.
Trujillo said that the district is eligible to use the Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant to help fund the program. According to a district staff report, the projected budget for Middle College Academy’s first school year is over $514,000 to fund salaries, technology and learning materials. However, because average daily attendance will be generated from the first day of school, officials said that the actual cost will be much lower than the projected budget. Trujillo also said that the program will prove to be self-sustainable by its second year of implementation due to increased average daily attendance.
To start Middle College Academy, the district is planning to use two classrooms and office space on the Yuba College campus which totals around 4,400 square feet for a monthly cost of over $1,400 and an annual cost of approximately $18,000.
The district is also applying for a planning grant entitled the Middle College Grant, which could provide the district with $250,000 between 2023 and 2027 to help establish the program.
Marysville Joint Unified’s shift toward a dual enrollment program is fueled by the drive to ensure student success in their postgraduate goals. Trujillo said that students who participate in dual enrolled classes in high school have an increased chance of attending, persisting and completing college.
A group of students and district staff members expressed concern over the amount of funds being directed toward Middle College Academy compared to existing programs and student supports.
“While the concept of Middle College Academy may be great for some communities, when you look at the small number of students that this would affect and then look at the needs of the rest of our students, our facilities and our teachers, this expenditure at this time does not seem like the best use of funds,” said Christina Garcia, a music teacher at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst.
During the meeting on Feb. 8, some district staff members in attendance voiced their concerns about how establishing a new, alternative high school would impact the students it aims to uplift. Brandon Marler, a history teacher at Lindhurst High School, said that Middle College Academy would negatively impact AP teachers by pushing students to opt for dual enrollment programs as an easier way to earn college credits. Marler also said that this would affect student learning due to the difference in academic standards between AP courses and dual enrollment classes.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Trujillo clarified that the dual enrolled courses which will be offered at Middle College Academy will focus on general education transfer curriculum. These are courses pertaining to math, English, natural science, social science and humanities that are required by most four-year colleges.
In order to attend Middle College Academy, students will have to meet certain attendance and academic requirements. Incoming freshmen must have had a 95% attendance rate in middle school as well as a GPA of 3.0 or higher, said Bob Eckardt, director of Adult Programs and Community Partnerships.
Students will also be required to submit an essay detailing their academic readiness and commitment along with a letter of recommendation from a school staff member.
“Part of this enrollment process is a very serious screening process of not just the students, but also there needs to be a commitment from the parents as well. Regardless of the supports we have in place for students during the school day, they have to have that support from home,” Eckardt said.
Middle College Academy will start its first year in August of the 2023/24 school year. The projected application window will be available for incoming freshman students in April.