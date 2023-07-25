Marysville Joint Unified School District in partnership with the Yuba County Office of Education will hold the first ever Back to School Bash on Wednesday in downtown Marysville.
Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, various community partners will provide a hub of services to prepare incoming students for a new school year, including free haircuts, immunizations and backpacks with new school supplies.
"This year's event is the first of its kind and the goal will be for MJUSD and YCOE to host this together every year. We have community partners like Mr. Mitchell, owner of Upper Cuts in Marysville, who has been providing free haircuts to students before the start of the school for several years. This year, he has been joined by several others as we collaborate to meet the needs of Yuba County families with students,” Superintendent Fal Asrani said.
Other community partners include Peach Tree Health, Blue Zones Yuba-Sutter and Ampla Health. Aside from necessary services, students will also be able to participate in different games and activities throughout the event, including face painting and an activity area run by the Yuba County Office of Education. Kona Ice will also be stationed during the event to provide snow cones.
Marysville Joint Unified held a similar service event around Thanksgiving, which gave school officials inspiration to organize a back to school preparation event on a larger scale, Asrani said.
“Providing backpacks and other supplies happens each year. This year's event has tied together the generosity of our community and business partners and made it a fun event for families,” she said. “This says that the community cares about our schools and our students. That educating our students is a collective commitment. We are so proud and humbled by the entire community and business partners.”
Two transportation routes will be provided to the event. Starting at 8:15 a.m., a shuttle will make trips between Cedar Lane Elementary School, Ella Elementary School, Arboga Elementary School and Olivehurst Elementary School.
Starting at 8:20 a.m., another shuttle will transport students from Linda Elementary School, Edgewater Elementary School, Johnson Park Elementary School and Yuba Gardens Intermediate School.
Both transportation routes will continue throughout the duration of the event.
The Back to School Bash will take place on C Street in Marysville between 3rd and 4th streets. For more information or a shuttle schedule, visit www.mjusd.com.