Mary Covillaud Elementary School

Ann Galaviz and her son, Pavian, 5, connect on the first day of school at Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville in August 2018.

 Chris Kaufman/Appeal-Democrat

Marysville Joint Unified School District in partnership with the Yuba County Office of Education will hold the first ever Back to School Bash on Wednesday in downtown Marysville.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, various community partners will provide a hub of services to prepare incoming students for a new school year, including free haircuts, immunizations and backpacks with new school supplies.

