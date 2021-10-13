During the Marysville Joint Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday, a possible partnership with Yuba-Sutter Transit was mentioned to help alleviate shortages in bus transportation.
According to spokesperson Courtney Tompkins, communication and engagement specialist for MJUSD, there is no set agreement but there have been talks about getting middle and high school students a free ridership card they will be able to use to ride Yuba-Sutter Transit buses to get to school.
With consent from a parent, students attending Yuba Gardens Intermediate, Lindhurst High School and Marysville High School may be eligible to ride public transportation to arrive at school through the nearest public bus stop. The schools would potentially enter into the agreement due to public transit stops being nearby.
Greg Taylor, transportation director for MJUSD, brought the idea forward during the end of the last school year and is exploring potential partnerships to increase busing services to families, said Tompkins.
According to Taylor, the cost for this partnership could potentially come out to $5 a month per student and would not include any elementary schools because there is no bus supervision and it is an environment the district cannot control.
The MJUSD transportation department is currently training two people to drive buses but due to the long training and certification process, it may take another two to six months before a bus is ready to be in use.
MJUSD board members also approved the newly added position of an instructional data coordinator for a salary range of $111,027-$183,832 after the item was tabled in September when the Marysville Unified Teachers Association pleaded to the board not to pass the agenda item due to their delay in bargaining for salary increases. The three-year position will support site administration in addressing achievement gaps, specifically those created by the COVID pandemic, by collecting, organizing, analyzing and reporting on student data to drive instructional improvement.
Some of the qualification requirements for the position include that the person must hold a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in instructional technology, research and evaluation, mathematics, or any related field. They must have district-level administration experience, knowledge in implementation of state standards, knowledge of processing software and more.
“You’ve heard our teachers say we know how to use data and yes they do know how to use data, you also hear how everyone is saying how tired they are and how everything is there,” said Rocco Greco, executive director of student engagement of MJUSD. “We have educational gaps that we’re looking to fill and we’re using that not just through teaching and learning in the classroom but through technology tools through all different types of measures and there’s data coming in from all different sources so being able to take that data, correlate it, feed it out to the sites so it’s there and ready to use so when they go to meets and professional learning communities to drive instruction, they’re able to do that to close these gaps.”