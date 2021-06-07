The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees had a special session last week for their initial meeting with a firm that will facilitate the search for a new superintendent.
MJUSD Superintendent Gary Cena announced his retirement during a board meeting in April and the board contracted with The Cosca Group to oversee the search for his replacement.
Randy Rasmussen, board president, said during the initial meeting with search firm representatives, the board was charged with three tasks: discuss and consider the proposed timeline for the superintendent search; discuss and give input on the participants for meetings with focus groups; and give input on three questions, what the major strengths of the district are, what the critical challenges and needs facing the district are, and what the most important personal and professional characteristics of the new superintendent are.
“What The Cosca Group did was they compiled the list and sent it back and we picked our top six out of each of the questions and sent it back and they’re going to compile what the true priorities are from the board in those three questions,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said The Cosca Group will conduct 17 stakeholder group meetings via Zoom.
Some of the stakeholder groups include, Rasmussen said, district administrators, student leaders from high schools, business leaders, classified and confidential district employees, district teachers, city and county government representatives, and more.
There will be three community forum meetings – today (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday from 7-8 p.m.
The community can access the Zoom link for the meetings on the Marysville Joint Unified School District website – www.mjusd.com.
A survey from the group has been distributed to MJUSD stakeholders, Rasmussen said, and the public can access and complete the survey at the district website.
“The intent is to try to get as much input as we can from all stakeholders to make a well-informed decision,” Rasmussen said.
He said the plan according to the Cosca Group’s timeline is to have a new superintendent hired by the Aug. 24 board meeting.