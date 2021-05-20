The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees had a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the selection process for the next superintendent.
Randy Rasmussen, board president, said the board decided to hire a superintendent search firm and they are in the process of collecting proposals from different firms.
The hope, he said, would be to pick a search firm during the next regular meeting – which is scheduled for May 25.
“I think when we meet and select a firm, we want to meet with them and really set the guidelines about how far the search goes and how narrow the search can go,” Rasmussen said. “We want it to be broad enough to attract as many people (as possible) but small enough to consider any local folks we might have.”
MJUSD Superintendent Gary Cena announced in April his plans to retire at the end of the current school year.