Early Monday morning, Frank Crawford, a member of the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and a former Marysville mayor, was hit by a motorist while jogging in the city.
The Marysville Police Department said that a traffic collision occurred at around 6 a.m. near B Street and E. 18th Street where a pedestrian in dark clothing was in the roadway and struck by a motorist. Officials said there is no evidence to suggest that the collision was intentional.
Officials also said that the vehicle stopped after the collision.
Crawford said he was running along the side of the road while waiting to cross the street, but claimed that he was not in the roadway when he was hit.
Following the collision, Crawford said that a woman had called an ambulance for him. He was admitted to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville and is currently being treated for multiple injuries, including several broken ribs. He said that he also sustained a broken collarbone, elbows and knees, among other injuries.
“I’m lucky to be alive,” Crawford said. “Fortunately, for an old man, I have pretty good legs because I run every day, but boy, I’ll never run again.”
Crawford said that his doctors have estimated that he will need to remain in the hospital for a month in order to recover.
Police officials said that the collision is currently under investigation, and did not have any more details to release as of press time.