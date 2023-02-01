Early Monday morning, Frank Crawford, a member of the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and a former Marysville mayor, was hit by a motorist while jogging in the city.

The Marysville Police Department said that a traffic collision occurred at around 6 a.m. near B Street and E. 18th Street where a pedestrian in dark clothing was in the roadway and struck by a motorist. Officials said there is no evidence to suggest that the collision was intentional.

