SLHS_Kindness 2.jpg

The South Lindhurst High School Excel Club created a collage of words to describe their school’s community as part of the California Kindness Challenge Week.

 Courtesy of Marysville Joint Unified School District

Students in the Marysville Joint Unified School District participated in a number of projects to spread random acts of kindness as part of the California Kindness Challenge Week. On Jan. 23-27, clubs and classes performed random acts of kindness throughout their schools and communities. 

Each class was given the opportunity to compete for a $150 gift card prize. Out of 14 groups, students from South Lindhurst High School and Cedar Lane Elementary School in Olivehurst tied for first place.

