Students in the Marysville Joint Unified School District participated in a number of projects to spread random acts of kindness as part of the California Kindness Challenge Week. On Jan. 23-27, clubs and classes performed random acts of kindness throughout their schools and communities.
Each class was given the opportunity to compete for a $150 gift card prize. Out of 14 groups, students from South Lindhurst High School and Cedar Lane Elementary School in Olivehurst tied for first place.
The competition was organized by the Marysville Joint Unified College and Career Department. A Community Kindness Committee consisting of 10 local business leaders along with College and Career and Executive Cabinet team members partnered to provide prizes to all 14 groups. The committee presented awards to the first place winners on Feb. 27.
South Lindhurst High School’s Excel Club focused its kindness projects around “the words of kindness,” Outreach Consultant Jannet Guzman said. Students involved created posters with positive and thoughtful messages to be placed in each classroom and office door. They also wrote kind words on clothespins and attached them to their classmates’ backpacks.
“Many of our students have had some kind of negative school experience throughout their education. At South we get to see students find their love for learning and their love for one another again,” Guzman said.
South Lindhurst’s Excel Club ended kindness week by creating a collage out of large puzzle pieces featuring words that represent the school’s students and community, she said.
“The puzzle pieces are all unique and represent the diversity we have at South. All of their differences make up who we are. Every piece is needed to make up South Lindhurst High School,” Guzman said.
At Cedar Lane Elementary School, Diana Andersen’s third grade class centered its project around the theme “compliments are the helium that fills everyone’s balloon.” Each activity asked students to build one another up with compliments and words of affirmations. Andersen said that she purchased heart-shaped balloons for each student and dedicated a few minutes to the start of each class rotating desks to let students write compliments on their classmates’ balloons.
“As teachers, one of our many roles is to build a culture of kindness and acceptance within the classroom. I teach a group of 22 fabulous third graders at Cedar Lane School. Just like adults, kids love compliments, especially from their peers,” Andersen said. “We agreed as a class that it could be anything as long as it was kind and could make that person feel special. By the end of the week, the students had written 22 kind notes.”
Students were able to take their balloons home at the end of the week as a keepsake.
Other kindness projects throughout the week included compliment battles, writing letters to members of the military, creating a video of students expressing what kindness means to them, and leaving their peers secret kind notes.