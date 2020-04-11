Marysville Joint Unified School District announced a change in the days that breakfast and lunch will be served during the school closures.
Beginning Monday, April 13, families can pick up two lunches and two breakfasts every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Meals are available for children 18 years old and younger in a mobile walk-up or drive-through meal service.
Servers ask that recipients remain in their vehicles during pick up. Children who are to receive the meals must be present. Meals must be consumed off site.
Meals are available at Foothill Intermediate School, Kynoch Elementary School, Johnson Park Elementary School and Linda Elementary School from noon-12:45 p.m. and Ella Elementary School from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
There are also non-school locations offering meals:
– Moon Avenue at Jewett Avenue from noon-12:10 p.m.
– Country Club Court at Woodland Drive from 12:15-12:30 p.m.
– Lowe Avenue at North Beale Road from 12:35-12:50 p.m.
– Rio Inn, Marysville, from 11:45-11:55 a.m.
– Cloverleaf Market from noon-12:15 p.m.
– Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle church on Feather River Boulevard from 12:20-12:30 p.m.
– 1140 Grand Ave. from 12:35-12:50 p.m.
– Brownsville Fire Station from 11:30-11:40 a.m.
– Willow Glen restaurant from 11:55 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
– Dobbins Oregon House Fire Station from 12:15-12:25 p.m.
– Hallwood Boulevard at Hooper Road from 11:45-11:55 a.m.
– Laurellen Road at Doc Adams Road from 12:10-12:20 p.m.
– 1720 Ellis Lake Drive from 12:25-12:35 p.m.
– Veterans Park from 12:40-12:50 p.m.
– Arboga Community Center from 11:30-11:40 a.m.
For more information, call 749-6178 or visit www.mjusd.com.