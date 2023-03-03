Schools in the Marysville Joint Unified School District saw a sharp increase in rates of chronic absenteeism as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the years following the pandemic gave way to record-breaking rates in chronic absenteeism, the district is slowly but surely seeing rising attendance levels.

Students who are chronically absent are defined by missing over 18 school days, or approximately 10% of a single school year, through both excused and unexcused absences. Director of Student Welfare and Attendance Zachary Pless said that in past decades, absenteeism was often defined by truancy, or unexcused absences. While California schools still keep track of truancy rates among students, the state began pushing to identify and respond to instances of chronic absenteeism in the 2010s.

Tags

Recommended for you