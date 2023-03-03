Schools in the Marysville Joint Unified School District saw a sharp increase in rates of chronic absenteeism as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the years following the pandemic gave way to record-breaking rates in chronic absenteeism, the district is slowly but surely seeing rising attendance levels.
Students who are chronically absent are defined by missing over 18 school days, or approximately 10% of a single school year, through both excused and unexcused absences. Director of Student Welfare and Attendance Zachary Pless said that in past decades, absenteeism was often defined by truancy, or unexcused absences. While California schools still keep track of truancy rates among students, the state began pushing to identify and respond to instances of chronic absenteeism in the 2010s.
“That was putting focus and recognizing that, no matter what, a kid was gone and they’re missing a lot of core instruction. An average month has about 21 school days. … So 18 days is one of the thresholds we’re trying to keep under,” Pless said.
Attendance data for the 2022/23 school year reports a chronic absenteeism rate of 28.9%, a marginal decline from the previous year’s 33.1%.
“We’re going in the right direction, but if we compare it to where we were before COVID, it is still drastically awful,” Pless said.
In the 2019/20 school year, Marysville Joint Unified held a chronic absenteeism rate of 9.5% which doubled to 18.7% during the start of the pandemic. The district continued to see a rise in chronic absenteeism until this year.
Pless believes that the social effects of the pandemic contribute significantly to the district’s attendance trends. While kids were likely to be sent to school despite showing cold or flu symptoms in the past, nowadays parents are more likely to keep their children home.
“We trained everyone during that time, if a kid has a cough or a sniffle or all these different symptoms of COVID, keep your kid at home. Whereas, when I was talking to families a couple years before COVID and talking about absences, I said, ‘We’ll take them if they have a little cough. Bring them to school.’ Our threshold for keeping a kid home has gotten lower,” he said.
While distance learning presented some benefits to ensuring that students could access their learning material from home, Pless believes that this is an unsustainable model if kids are not regularly present in class.
Like many schools during the pandemic, Marysville Joint Unified invested in Chromebooks for students to use and access their assignments from home. This could help students stay prepared for class should they miss a few days of school. However, Pless said that there is a misconception that accessing online homework negates being absent from instruction.
“It’s better than nothing, but it’s not the same as being in class with other kids and a teacher,” he said.
In response to the number of absences, the district is currently utilizing outreach consultants at its school sites to meet the needs of students and spearhead attendance pieces. Pless said that in the 2022/23 school year alone, 1,100 home visits have been made by these consultants to understand and alleviate barriers to a student’s regular attendance. These consultants often help connect families to county resources relating to food, housing or transportation to help meet the needs of chronically absent students, he said.
“It’s the importance of knowing that kids need to learn and they need to be in classrooms to do that as much as we can have families support us in that and keep us in the loop. One of the things that’s really hard for us as a school is that we just don’t get any answer back. We don’t know if there’s a health concern. We don’t know if there’s other things. They could have something going on at school. There could be a kid that they have a disagreement with that we need to know about to help. If they don’t tell us, we don’t know and we can’t help,” Pless said.