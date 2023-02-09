In an effort to offer a diverse range of education options for its students, the Marysville Joint Unified School District is assessing a college and career readiness partnership with Yuba College.
During a meeting on Tuesday, the district’s Board of Trustees heard from different members of the district regarding the establishment of an alternative, dual enrollment high school called Middle College Academy. Under this program, students would be able to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate degree from Yuba College.
Director of Curriculum, Assessment and Accountability Amy Stratton said that students would receive the “full college experience” on the community college’s Marysville campus. Career Technical Education certification, internship opportunities and real-world learning experiences would be highlighted at Middle College Academy, she said.
“As our partnerships develop, we intend to create cohorts designed to meet specific workforce needs in our community like health careers,” Stratton said.
Director of College and Career Jami Larson also believes that establishing this school will give students a better transition from high school to their postgraduate goals. Students would attend classes taught by both high school and college educators while also participating in internship and job experience opportunities during the day. Academic counselors and registrars would be available on campus while a part-time administrator oversees Middle College Academy, Larson said.
According to an educational program agreement, students would also have access to Yuba College’s instructional support services including the learning and writing centers along with math, science and computer labs.
A partnership between Yuba College and Marysville Joint Unified will also foster economic growth as it incorporates resources from local businesses and prepares students to become part of an educated and skilled workforce, Larson said.
“The program compliments the Yuba-Sutter economic development strategy, which identified a need to increase educational attainment rates, build a more employable workforce and encourage lifelong learning in a broader community,” she said.
To start the Middle College Academy, the district is planning to use two classrooms and office space on the Yuba College campus which totals around 4,400 square feet for a monthly cost of over $1,400 and an annual cost of approximately $18,000. Stratton said that the school would service students in grades 9-12.
Some district staff members in attendance voiced their concerns about how establishing a new, alternative high school would impact the students it aims to uplift. Brandon Marler, a history teacher at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst, believes that Middle College Academy would negatively impact Advanced Placement (AP) teachers by pushing students to opt to dual enrollment programs to earn college credits. Marler also believes that this would affect student learning due to the difference in academic standards between AP courses and dual enrollment classes.
“The value of AP is not in the test. It’s in the process. … Does everyone know that hundreds of students could be lost due to this academy reducing sections and possibly teachers’ jobs at a time in education when universal metrics are disappearing? Namely the SAT and the ACT. The AP courses are the last reliable constant,” he said.
Marler urged the board to not approve this partnership with Yuba College until more AP teachers and other faculty members have been made part of the discussion.
Following Marler’s comments, the board agreed to table the vote for establishing Middle College Academy as well as the educational program agreement with Yuba College. The board will approach these topics again in a future meeting.