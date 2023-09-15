MJUSDTownHall1.jpg

Marysville Joint Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jay Trujillo discusses district goals with parents during a town hall meeting at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville on Thursday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

District leaders with the Marysville Joint Unified School District met with parents at Edgewater Elementary School on Thursday for a town hall meeting to discuss with parents the district’s need for a new middle school.

Superintendent Fal Asrani plans to hold more town hall meetings at other school sites to give parents a chance to address district officials directly. 

