District leaders with the Marysville Joint Unified School District met with parents at Edgewater Elementary School on Thursday for a town hall meeting to discuss with parents the district’s need for a new middle school.
Superintendent Fal Asrani plans to hold more town hall meetings at other school sites to give parents a chance to address district officials directly.
Marysville Joint Unified is unique in that it covers the majority of Yuba County, serving families as far north as Challenge and down to Arboga. South of the Yuba River, there are nearly 5,000 TK-5 students living in the district’s boundaries who will most likely later attend Yuba Gardens Intermediate School, the primary middle school servicing this area. Arboga Elementary School also recently completed an expansion project allowing for seventh and eighth grade students to join.
However, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Bryan Williams said there is an inequity between the northern and southern parts of the district as some schools could struggle to accommodate the growing number of incoming students that coincide with housing developments in south Yuba County. While sixth grade has been added to some elementary campuses, district officials believe another middle school is necessary to address the growing student population in the long-term.
“There’s 1,380 students that live within the boundaries of Yuba Gardens. Last year, they had only seventh and eighth grade with an enrollment of 785. There’s no way we can get 1,300 students on that campus,” Williams said. “South of the river, you’ll see that Yuba Gardens is seventh and eighth grade. Because there’s not enough room for all the kids at Yuba Gardens, we’ve had to put sixth grade on some of our campuses, like Edgewater. North of the river, sixth grade goes to McKenney Intermediate School. … They’re getting a sixth grade math teacher, single subject, a specialist. Right now, south of the river we don’t have the ability to do that because of space.”
District officials have previously identified the need for a new middle school which would cost at least $60 million to construct. With Linda Elementary School, Johnson Park Elementary School and Edgewater Elementary serving as feeder schools, a new middle school could serve roughly 600 students in grades 6-8, Williams said.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jennifer Passaglia, there are three ways in which a school district can earn funds for new facilities: developer fees, applications for state funding and general obligation bonds.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marysville Joint Unified received $50 million in emergency relief funds, which has contributed to facilities improvements throughout the district, Passaglia said.
The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees have previously discussed pursuing a general obligation bond to fund facilities improvements, but would require community support through a general election. The next opportunity for the district to conduct a bond election will be in 2024.
While district officials hope to construct a new middle school in the coming years, some parents questioned how the district plans to accommodate their children who will be attending schools like Yuba Gardens Intermediate in the near future. Some parents also expressed concern over their children attending Yuba Gardens Intermediate, in particular due to the belief that it’s a “bad school.”
According to another parent, this reputation stems from their poor experiences as former students and low performing test scores. However, district officials asserted that Yuba Gardens Intermediate has seen several improvements in recent years and is a worthwhile educational opportunity for students. The school recently implemented a new music program, added a new gym, and will have a wellness center established in the near future.
“Having been a principal at a ‘low performing school’ for the majority of my career, I would put the teachers at Lindhurst High School and Yuba Gardens up against any teacher in the state. Are their test scores a little bit lower? Yes they are, but let’s talk about progress. How much progress have the students at Yuba Gardens or Lindhurst made in a year? Those teachers are more skilled, they have more training, they have more motivation and they have more passion because they have to in order to work with their kiddos,” Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jay Trujillo said.
While overcrowding was a concern among parents, Yuba Gardens Intermediate’s enrollment numbers have remained consistent over the years, and have slightly decreased this year, Williams said. Asrani also clarified that each school in the district has contract requirements mandating that there are enough teachers to meet student ratios.
“There is room for the number of students that are there right now. There’s room at Yuba Gardens and we anticipate that there will be room at Yuba Gardens for seventh and eighth grade students that live in the county. That’s not one where we’re expecting overcrowding,” he said.
“As we get more students in, they are going to impact our elementary schools and our middle schools and high schools. That’s what we’re projecting for. All those sites where you see the new developments, those come with kiddos, so we want to start planning for that now. But we do have room at Yuba Gardens. It’s one middle school, though, that serves the entire south of the river other than Arboga,” Passaglia continued.
Williams said that the district is actively looking for funds to build a new middle school, which would solve this issue in the long-term. However, the process of building a new school from conception to completion could take around five years, meaning that current fifth and sixth grade students at Edgewater Elementary would be among those going to Yuba Gardens Intermediate until a new school is constructed.
Some parents also asked about the possibility of turning a school like Johnson Park Elementary into a TK-8 school. While district officials have discussed potentially expanding an elementary school site, space would still be a concern with the need for additional facilities. An expansion would also make it the largest school in the district with around 1,400 students, Williams said.
“When you start adding in more grade levels, you need more facilities. You need a bigger cafeteria. You need a multipurpose room where they can play sports. That may solve the problem in the small boundary of Edgewater, but we have other needs out there and there’s a finite amount of money. We have to make sure what’s the biggest bang for our buck,” Passaglia said.
“Do we just want to put up some buildings and a cafeteria and be OK with it, or do we want to build a state-of-the-art middle school? … Does Marysville need schools where we just add buildings and portables or do we need a bigger school?” Asrani asked.
Individual portables can be added to existing schools for around $1 million each, but these classrooms typically age faster than brick-and-mortar buildings, Passaglia said.
District officials said that there will be more opportunities to participate in town hall meetings over the next several months. The next meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lindhurst High School.