A recent altercation at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst has raised discussions surrounding campus safety and security for students and faculty members at the school and within the Marysville Joint Unified School District.

According to information released by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, deputies on Sept. 28 “responded to Lindhurst High School regarding several juveniles fighting.” During the fight, one juvenile sustained injuries that required treatment at a hospital, officials said.

