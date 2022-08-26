Students and faculty in the Marysville Joint Unified School District were excited to return for the first day of school on Aug. 10. As the first weeks of the new school year come to a close, administrators with McKenney Intermediate School and Lindhurst High School reflected on the challenges and successes they encountered.
In preparation for the new school year, Lindhurst High School Principal Chris Schmidt said that surveys were sent out to parents and students to gauge what questions they had about the school, graduation requirements and administrative support.
“We sent out surveys this time – which we hadn’t done previously – on what are some of the things that you want to know? What are some of the questions you may have? We prepare presentations all the time, but sometimes you don’t always get through everything that the parent wants to hear, and as they go through the presentation, they forget their previous question,” Schmidt said.
Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst also held its second freshman orientation on Aug. 4 for students and families to learn more about the school and its programs. Attendants were able to speak with school administrators and go on a student-led tour of the campus, Schmidt said.
“Everybody was just really excited about the start of this year. Everybody was willing to put forth anything they could to get ready for our freshman incoming along with that just being excited about having our kids back, not just the freshman,” he said.
In an email sent to the Appeal, Schmidt provided a list of new developments and programs that Lindhurst High School has been able to offer this year such as expanded bilingual support staff to support English Language Development students and Career Technical Education courses like the Certified Nursing Assistant program.
One challenge Schmidt found during the start of the school year was anticipating the amount of incoming students.
“There’s always the unknown. You never know how many students are really going to be here. There is a big number that shows up that pre-enrolled, but until you see the whites of their eyes, you never know who’s actually here,” he said.
The district has also seen an increased rate for both daily attendance and attendance for the first day of school. In August of the 2021/22 school year, the first day attendance rate was 95.57% districtwide, said Public Information Officer Courtney Tompkins. This year, the rate increased to 96.97%.
The daily attendance rate has also increased by around 5%. The rate on Aug. 25, 2021, was 87.17%, Tompkins said. Increased cases of COVID-19 around this time impacted attendance rates, she said. Comparatively, the daily attendance rate for this year is 92.98%.
Preparing for the first days of the school year at McKenney Intermediate School in Marysville required collaboration and teamwork among staff, Principal Joe Seiler said. He described instances of seasoned teachers helping new hires adjust to the school environment and supporting one another.
“We utilized distributed leadership to leverage and address the challenges leading up to opening day. Our staff is absolutely committed to supporting each other and working collaboratively to address and tackle any obstacles. Our veteran teachers took our newly hired staff under their wings and showed them the prossesses, procedures and systems throughout all aspects of campus life, our (Professional Learning Communities) team, (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) team, curriculum and best practices in the classroom,” Seiler said.
The After School Program at McKenney Intermediate is introducing a newly designed Esports gaming center to promote student engagement, but the room has yet to be completed which posed a challenge, Seiler said.
“We were hoping to have it fully completed at the start of the school year, but we are excited about the progress and looking forward to seeing students utilize the center,” he said. “We didn’t have a ton of challenges. We had a lot of successes moving into this year.”
In an email to the Appeal, Seiler highlighted new course developments including an enhanced music program, an honors math pathway and the Advancement via Individual Determination program for electives.
The program is a schoolwide college and career readiness system that supports students in grades seven through 12. Teaching aspects from the program will also be included in classrooms across the school, he said.
Seiler also said the honors math pathway will set students up to transition to high school math courses by allowing them to take Integrated Math 1 during their eighth grade school year.
Moving forward, Seiler hopes that the accomplishments McKenney Intermediate has earned so far will continue to promote student success.
“I believe incorporating rigorous, engaging courses into our master schedule will hopefully improve student learning and academic success, thus giving our students an advantage in high school and beyond,” he said.