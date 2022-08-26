Loma Rica Elementary

First grade students at Loma Rica Elementary School in Marysville practice writing on Aug. 10.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Students and faculty in the Marysville Joint Unified School District were excited to return for the first day of school on Aug. 10. As the first weeks of the new school year come to a close, administrators with McKenney Intermediate School and Lindhurst High School reflected on the challenges and successes they encountered.

In preparation for the new school year, Lindhurst High School Principal Chris Schmidt said that surveys were sent out to parents and students to gauge what questions they had about the school, graduation requirements and administrative support.

