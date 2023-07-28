EllaClassroom.jpg

Ella Elementary School in Olivehurst recently unveiled a new two-story classroom building, one of several facility improvement projects organized by Marysville Joint Unified School District.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

As Marysville Joint Unified School District approaches the start of another school year, district officials have worked to implement necessary upgrades to its school sites.

On Thursday, community members were invited to take a State of Our Schools bus tour of the district to see various improvements made to its facilities. 

Tags

Recommended for you