As Marysville Joint Unified School District approaches the start of another school year, district officials have worked to implement necessary upgrades to its school sites.
On Thursday, community members were invited to take a State of Our Schools bus tour of the district to see various improvements made to its facilities.
Since 2021, Marysville Joint Unified has invested around $73 million into facility improvement projects for its school sites. Several of these projects are in-progress, but others like the Arboga Elementary School expansion were recently completed.
Formerly a TK-6 school, Arboga Elementary was able to take in seventh grade students during the 2022/23 school year thanks to recent building expansions. A multipurpose room and cafeteria, 10 new classrooms and a shade structure have been constructed and remodeled on campus to provide comfortable spaces for students. Each new classroom also includes a science lab.
Recent expansions have allowed space for eighth grade students to be enrolled in the upcoming 2023/24 school year, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Service Bryan Williams said.
The project was approved in 2020 with construction being completed in 2022, adding approximately 55,000 square feet to the campus. It cost approximately $20 million, which was acquired through Measure H and Measure P bond funds and developer fees, district officials said.
Measures H and P also funded construction of a new classroom building and bus lane at Browns Valley Elementary School, facilities modernization at Cedar Lane Elementary School and a multipurpose building, administrative office and library at Dobbins Elementary School.
McKenney Intermediate School and Yuba Gardens Intermediate School also received new gymnasiums with these funds. Director of Community Partnerships James Lohman said that with these improvement projects, the district has worked to ensure that all students receive the same opportunities through available facilities.
“Sports are a big part of what school is all about. We don’t want students from one school not be able to participate in activities at the same level as students from another school,” Lohman said.
Other major projects for the district include the Covillaud Elementary School expansion, which broke ground in April, and Lindhurst High School’s Wellness Center.
This new development at Covillaud Elementary School will introduce a two-story building housing 16 classrooms on the north side of campus, which was previously an undeveloped lot. According to the district’s Facilities Master Plan, this structure will effectively replace 11 existing portable classrooms.
Construction is anticipated to be completed in December 2024, which will allow students to spend the later half of their school year in brand new classrooms, Williams said. The project cost approximately $20 million. Funding was acquired through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds and the district’s general fund.
The Lindhurst High School Wellness Center opened in January as part of the district’s effort to offer full mental health support to students and community members. Dubbed the Blazer Support Center, the wellness center serves as an on-campus resource for students, teachers and parents to access mental health services and other ways to enhance wellness.
Equipped with a team of therapists and social workers, Williams said that the wellness center has had over 3,000 interactions with students and community members since its opening.
“Kids love knowing that they have this place to come to,” Williams said.
This center is the first of four that Marysville Joint Unified will establish. Officials are working to implement more large-scale wellness programs at Yuba Gardens Intermediate, Yuba Feather Elementary School and Cedar Lane Elementary, Williams said.
Marysville Joint Unified has over 10 other improvement projects currently in-progress and anticipated to be completed by 2025, including upgrades to fire alarms, fencing, doors, windows and administrative offices.
Even with the number of projects underway, district officials have identified the need for additional facilities including new libraries and classrooms at some elementary school sites, new track and field opportunities for district middle schools and a new auditorium for Marysville High School.