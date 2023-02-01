MJUSD Grad-2.jpg

Antonio Tapia Martinez is pictured with Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani, second from right, on Tuesday night at a Marysville School for Adults graduation ceremony in Marysville. Joining Martinez was his wife, Arianna Heredia, and daughter, Itza Tapia.

 Courtesy of Jenna Summa

After reopening the Marysville School for Adults in September 2022, the Marysville Joint Unified School District held its first official graduation ceremony for adult students on Tuesday.

A total of four students have successfully completed the requirements for either a GED or high school diploma through the program. However, only one student was able to attend the ceremony.

