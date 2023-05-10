AdultGrads2023.jpg

Members of the Marysville School for Adults Class of 2023 celebrated earning their high school diplomas during a graduation ceremony in Marysville on Tuesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

The Marysville Joint Unified School District board room was packed Tuesday afternoon as the Marysville School for Adults honored its founding class during its first spring graduation ceremony.

A total of 20 adult students were celebrated by their families and district officials for successfully completing the requirements to earn their high school diploma.

Tags

Recommended for you