The Marysville Joint Unified School District board room was packed Tuesday afternoon as the Marysville School for Adults honored its founding class during its first spring graduation ceremony.
A total of 20 adult students were celebrated by their families and district officials for successfully completing the requirements to earn their high school diploma.
The adult education program reopened in September 2022 after being inactive for 10 years. In January, five students were honored during the program’s first graduation ceremony for its fall term.
"The Adult School was reopened after 10 years this past September. It has been a dream come true for this community and last night we saw the 20 adults who had their personal dreams come true. Our community deserves this opportunity for our adults and MJUSD is proud to provide it,” Marysville Joint Unified Superintendent Fal Asrani said.
Asrani previously said that offering resources to adult students in the community was a natural progression of the education system.
Students in the Marysville School for Adults can participate in courses to advance their education, language skills and citizenship status. High school diploma and GED programs are among the most utilized tracks in the program’s catalog.
Director of Adult Programs and Community Partnerships Bob Eckardt commended the graduates for making the decision to continue their education.
“The hard work, effort and grit that you have put into your education has led you to this milestone. You made a conscious choice and effort to prioritize, in your busy life, your education, and that decision can and will have a profound impact on the rest of your life,” Eckardt said. “With this education, you will have pathways to new job opportunities, new pathways to future education and training and, when it's your time, the ability to better engage with your children or grandchildren’s education.”
Rachel Van Tassel, an adult school graduate, served as class representative for the ceremony. Eckardt said that Van Tassel was chosen for the role due to her determination and dedication to earning her diploma.
“It’s never too late. There’s no better time than now,” Van Tassel said to her classmates.
She cited her oldest daughter as being the inspiration behind continuing her education.
“It’s hard to tell your kids to go to school when you don’t have a high school diploma. I’m pretty darn proud of myself,” Van Tassel said.
Eckart said that the adult education program will hold its next graduation ceremony at the end of the fall term.
The Marysville School for Adults Class of 2023 include the following graduates:
– Jordan Andrew Cobarrubio
– Alejandro Hernandez Villalobos
– Angela Rose Ann Johnson
– Ariana Jesse James Moell
– Christopher Matthew Roberts