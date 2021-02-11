The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees recently approved resuming the phasing in of in-person, blended instruction for elementary-aged students starting Feb. 23.
Gary Cena, MJUSD superintendent, said that Thursday marked the 335th day since the last day of full, in-person, traditional instruction for the district.
“Ever since that time, we’ve been focused on our goals, to slow the spread of COVID-19, ensure the health and safety of students and staff, maintain relationships and facilitate student learning,” Cena said.
They started the 2020-21 school year on full distance learning and in November, the district brought preschool through first-grade students back to the classroom using a hybrid model – which combines online learning and in-person instruction – with the goal of phasing in other grade levels.
However, Public Health recommended that districts pause phasing in students due to an increase in the COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates. In December, it was then recommended that all grades revert back to distance learning.
Before winter break, Cena said the board approved rephasing in students when public health officials permitted schools to reopen for blended instruction – while continuing to offer in-person services to specialized student populations.
“Our district has been very mindful of public health guidance and at every board meeting since then, we’ve had a discussion on when is the appropriate time to continue phasing in,” Cena said.
He said in January, the California Department of Public Health released new guidelines for opening schools – which he said are founded on science and data.
Cena said that the science has shown that COVID-19 is not as prevalent in children ages 10 and below, however, it is prevalent among adults and older students.
“The data from schools internationally, nationally and locally shows that as long as the proper health and safety protocols are in place, it is safe and successful to reopen schools – particularly starting with elementary schools,” Cena said.
He said the recommendation is to phase in blended instruction.
As students are phased back into the classroom, he said, they will need to be taught the protocols, conditioned to utilize them and have them become routine.
Cena said it’s anticipated that the families who opted to remain on distance learning previously amid school reopenings will continue to be on distance learning.
However, if a family would like to move to the blended instructional model instead, Cena said they can contact their school site and work with administration as space becomes available.
Through the hybrid model, Mondays will be when teachers collaborate and prepare their lessons for the week and students will primarily complete asynchronous work.
Students in cohort A will be in the classroom on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while students in cohort B will be on distance learning. On Thursdays and Fridays, students in cohort B will be in the classroom while cohort A is on distance learning.
Students in preschool through second grade will begin blended instruction on Feb. 23; students in third and fourth grades will begin on March 2; students in fifth and sixth grades will start on March 9; and secondary schools will begin phasing in 10 days after Yuba County is in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy for five consecutive days.
Some of the health and safety protocols that will be in place include all students and staff are required to wear a mask, social distancing, handwashing, ventilation (such as letting in fresh air to the classroom or office when possible), keeping students in stable groups (cohorts), disinfecting and symptoms check.
Cena said it’s also asked that people stay home when they are ill.
The district will also continue to notify the school community as positive COVID-19 cases are reported.
“We’re still going to have cases and covering for each other and making sure we’re providing service is going to be a daily challenge, but people have been waiting for 335 days, anxious to engage with students and (we’re) pretty excited about that energy and connection,” Cena said.
More information on MJUSD’s reopening plan can be found at www.mjusd.com.