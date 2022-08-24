In an effort to secure substitute teachers in the extended absences of regular teachers, Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved to change the pay structure and increase the pay rate for long-term substitutes to $250 per day.
The pay increase was approved during a board meeting on Tuesday and went into effect on Wednesday, according to a district staff report.
Long-term substitutes are classified as personnel who are placed on the same assignment for 21 days or more due to a teacher’s extended absence, the staff report said. In the past, the district had implemented a long-term pay rate, but had to revert back to a standard rate, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services Dr. Gabe Simon said during Tuesday’s meeting.
In the 2021/22 school year, Marysville Joint Unified paid substitute teachers at a rate of $200 per day, Simon said. However, in the 2019/20 school year, the rate was $150 per day for short-term substitutes and $180 per day for long-term substitutes.
The pay increase will apply to substitutes who work in the same classroom for 21 days or more, but the daily rate for short-term substitutes will not change, Simon said.
He said that the average rate for long-term substitutes in neighboring districts is around $241, which he believes could incentivize substitute teachers to seek work with those districts.
“You can see comparable districts in the area will most likely steal away some of our subs if we don’t establish a long-term rate because the average long-term rate in surrounding districts is $241 and change,” he said.
Simon recommended that Marysville Joint Unified set the pay rate for long-term substitutes to $250 in order to be competitive with the surrounding districts.
According to the staff report, the estimated annual increase in cost is $97,715, which was calculated based on the use of 35 long-term substitutes in the 2021/22 school year. Simon estimates that the district will utilize between 35 and 40 long-term substitutes this year.
“With the flexibility that the (California Commission on Teacher Credentialing) has created, we can have a teacher for up to 60 days on the same assignment with just a substitute permit,” Simon said. “We want to be able to track our long-term subs and do multiple long-terms if needed; If it’s a match for maternity leaves and other types of leaves that teachers take for obviously important personal reasons.”