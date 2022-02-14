Last week, the Marysville Joint Unified School District board received a presentation outlining possible changes to its equity policy.
The district has been looking to update the policy after board members voted against it during a Nov. 9, 2021, meeting and then tabled it at its Dec. 14, 2021, meeting.
According to Fal Asrani, superintendent for MJUSD, the purpose of the policy was to ensure that the district’s decisions for programs and services take into account the various needs of students, such as students that require special programs, English learners and gifted and advanced students, the Appeal previously reported.
The equity policy was adopted by the California School Board Association in 2019 and is a recommended policy for statewide school boards but is not required. According to Asrani, state funding for schools is based on ensuring that there is an equitable distribution of public funds to support diverse student learning needs and this policy supports that belief.
Prior to changes that were made to the policy that has been adopted by an overwhelming majority of California school boards, the equity policy said the following:
“In order to eradicate institutional bias of any kind, including implicit or unintentional biases and prejudices that affect student achievement, and to eliminate disparities in educational outcomes for students from historically underserved and underrepresented populations, the district shall proactively identify class and cultural biases as well as practices, policies, and institutional barriers that negatively influence student learning, perpetuate achievement gaps, and impede equal access to opportunities for all students.
“The Board shall make decisions with a deliberate awareness of impediments to learning faced by students of color and/or diverse cultural, linguistic, or socio-economic backgrounds. To ensure that equity is the intentional result of district decisions, the Board shall consider whether its decisions address the needs of students from racial, ethnic, and indigent communities and remedy the inequities that such communities experienced in the context of a history of exclusion, discrimination, and segregation. Board decisions shall not rely on biased or stereotypical assumptions about any particular group of students.”
The new equity policy introduced to the MJUSD board, however, strips much of that language and instead offers a more broad and severely limited description.
“The Governing Board believes that the diversity that exists among the district’s community of students, staff, parents/guardians, and community members is integral to the district’s vision, mission, and goals,” the revised policy states. “Addressing the needs of all students requires recognition of the inherent value of diversity and acknowledgement that educational excellence requires a commitment to equity in the opportunities provided to all students and the resulting outcomes as outlined in the district’s annual Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).”
In the original equity policy brought before the board, there was a detailed list of nine items that were described as something the board and superintendent “or designee shall develop and implement policies and strategies to promote equity in district programs and activities.”
They included measures such as “routinely assessing student needs based on data disaggregated by race, ethnicity, and socio-economic and cultural backgrounds in order to enable equity-focused policy, planning, and resource development decisions” and “Analyzing expenditures and allocating financial and human resources in a manner that provides all students with equitable access to district programs, support services, and opportunities for success and promotes equity and inclusion in the district.”
In its revised equity policy presented last Tuesday, that list was shrunken down to five and removed much of the language in the previous measures. That section of the policy now says that to “ensure that equity is the intentional result of district decisions, the Board shall consider whether its decisions support that each student can achieve their individual potential.” The policy now includes the following to ensure the work the district does:
– Adopt curriculum and instructional materials
– Provide time for collaboration with local agencies and community groups to ensure the availability of necessary support services for students in need
– Promote the employment and retention of a diverse staff that reflects the demographics of the community
– Provide staff with ongoing, researched-based, professional learning and professional development for success in addressing all students and their diverse needs
– Conduct program evaluations that focus on address the opportunities for every student
During its November 2021 meeting, MJUSD board members Gary Criddle, Alisan Hastey, Jeff Boom and Doug Criddle voted against the original equity policy.
“I don’t like this new board policy at all. What happens if we don’t adopt it and you know I did quite a bit of research on this equity, equality and all that stuff and I came up with something that pretty much describes the way that I feel about it,” Boom said during the Nov. 9, 2021, meeting. “Equity vs equality. Critical Race Theory and equity are very similar in their ideology and end results. Equity is not the same as equality. Equity is tied to the term social justice. Equity means equal outcomes which is very different from equal opportunities. Social justice demands things to be taken from individuals in an identity group and be given to those in another. In order to achieve equity, individual achievement, character and responsibility do not matter, so that’s why I have an issue with it. To me this equity, social justice thing reeks of discrimination and stereotyping so I will not, I will never vote for something like that.”
During the November meeting, Rocco Greco, executive director of student services and student engagement at MJUSD, said the policy “isn’t about taking anything away from anyone, this is basically saying that we are going to look at what we do to make sure that we are serving everybody.”
He stated that the original policy did not have any language regarding Critical Race Theory and if the district were to adopt any curriculum based on diversity, it would be brought to the board for approval.
“Teachers have always been trained with an equity lens, it’s nothing new,” Angela Stegall, Marysville Unified Teachers Association president, said during December’s meeting where the equity policy was ultimately tabled by the board. “Schools are funded on equity models. Those are the current practices of the LCAP. We’re not talking about instituting something or taking something from others.”
Critical Race Theory
Last week, the board again discussed the equity policy and the changes that are currently being proposed. Tuesday’s meeting was its first reading for the public.
Amy Stratton, interim director of instruction assessment and accountability for MJUSD, introduced the new policy to the board.
“I would like to remind the board the difference between a board policy and administrative regulation,” Stratton said. “The board policy is the direction of the board, the guidance of the board. The administrative regulation is how we implement the policy. So, the administrative regulation will look different than the board policy.”
After reading her statement, many in attendance addressed the board about the equity policy.
The first to address the board was a self-described longtime resident of the Yuba-Sutter area and grandmother of students currently in the district.
“I’m here out of concern … there’s some of you that are up in arms because you say there’s no racism in Marysville,” the resident said. “Really, that’s just not true. I can cite several instances … but if we’re being honest, it’s just not true. I have a granddaughter that came home from school and said her skin was dirty because she’s darker complected, that came from her classmates. So the notion that there doesn’t really need to be an equity policy that would help all children is just absurd.”
The resident said there has been a “deliberate effort” from members of the community and school board to equate the equity policy with Critical Race Theory.
The theory, which has gotten recent national attention, states that “U.S. social institutions (e.g., the criminal justice system, education system, labor market, housing market, and healthcare system) are laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules, and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race,” according to the Brookings Institution, an American think tank. “Scholars and activists who discuss CRT are not arguing that white people living now are to blame for what people did in the past. They are saying that white people living now have a moral responsibility to do something about how racism still impacts all of our lives today.”
The theory first came about in the 1970s and 1980s when law school professors were looking at how race and racism have shaped American law and society. To date, there has been no evidence that the theory has been taught at schools K-12, but recently vocal opponents to the theory have suggested it could be or is.
The independent news organization Education Week described the following example when discussing the tenets of Critical Race Theory.
“A good example is when, in the 1930s, government officials literally drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks, often explicitly due to the racial composition of inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas,” the publication wrote. “Today, those same patterns of discrimination live on through facially race-blind policies, like single-family zoning that prevents the building of affordable housing in advantaged, majority-white neighborhoods and, thus, stymies racial desegregation efforts.”
Vocal opposition to Critical Race Theory has been loud. As Education Week noted, “critics charge that the theory leads to negative dynamics, such as a focus on group identity over universal, shared traits; divides people into ‘oppressed’ and ‘oppressor’ groups; and urges intolerance.”
The American conservative think tank Heritage Foundation attributed issues of Critical Race Theory to the Black Lives Matter movement and the need for diversity training.
“Critical Race Theory has not now nor has it ever been taught in K through 12,” the resident told the MJUSD board last week. “They’re not the same thing. That is a political agenda. The last time I checked, the board members, school board members should be separate from their political agenda. But that’s not the case here … and that’s appalling.”
A former student within the Marysville school district also addressed the board about the potential change in the equity policy.
“I’ve seen first hand the lack of effort and care given to poor low-parental involvement kids of color,” the former student said. “My middle school was often more eager to suspend and expel children than they were to nurture and provide those hurting and in need of guidance rather than a suspension record of children. For members of the community opposing this equity policy to assert that an equity policy is unnecessary or that race isn’t a factor in education, shows to be an element of ignorance, a lack of understanding of what it’s like being a person of color in this school district.”
The former student said her mother, who she said was a counselor at Yuba College, visited Lindhurst High School a few years ago for senior outreach in an effort to inform students about their college options and said she saw only one Black senior attend the informational session among the entire graduating class.
“It’s not that there was one Black child in the area who was old enough to graduate, the reality is that children were lost along the way,” the former student said. “There was likely very little effort put into encouraging these children to finish in the way that their counterparts were encouraged. This isn’t a story unique to Black children. The same can likely be said for … all the minority communities since there are so many of us in this district. We are always an afterthought. And the kids know they are an afterthought, that’s why they stopped trying.”
The former student said a proper equity policy would provide more resources to help students who have traditionally either been ignored or underserved.
“You can encourage progress in this district,” the former student said. “All we are asking is that for once you see us. Consider us and see us standing here in front of you and give us a chance. Please pass the equity policy, the real equity policy, so that all kids coming through this district from now on can have a better chance at success.”
Another resident also said they have experienced racism in the district along with students and called it a “huge problem” in the district. She said she once had a staff member tell her, “no, you’re not good for college.”
She claimed that many counselors in the district have told minority students that they aren’t good enough for college. She also said her last name has been made fun of by staff members and encouraged by children in classrooms.
“That is not OK,” the resident said. “The real equity should include race because that is what we see here. … I really encourage you to have a conversation with one of those students (minority students). Have a conversation with me. … I am open to have a dialogue. … I encourage you to get to know us, to connect with us. Because what is missing here is your perspective and our experience. Our experience is not to be closed, shut down, overtalked. Because this is my experience and the experience of my students that still to today I’ve heard and have to deal with and have a conversation with my students about their color of their skin and how in education they will be faced … with people who are gonna tell them that you’re no good, no that door’s not for you.”
A proponent for the change in the district’s original equity policy said that the original policy didn’t mention all people.
“When we talk about racism and you had your past equity comments or the board policy, it listed out a myriad of different races. It did not list white,” said the speaker. “If you can substitute any race for that white and it be OK, this policy is wrong.”
She said taking out a specific race had nothing to do with being equal.
“We’re not asking that any child be discriminated against, we’re asking that if a child needs help, those children no matter what their demographics, no matter what their race is, no matter what, they need to be helped,” the speaker said. “And for the people who are saying there’s racism here, those teachers, those adults that are doing that to any of these students needs to be stopped. It is wrong on every single level.”
Bill Highland, a former Yuba City High School principal, spoke to the board because he said he was urged by a number of friends to address the equity policy. He said he had three questions for the board to consider.
“The first question is, what students will actually benefit from this change in policy? And my comment is, if your answer is none and that the motivation for this change in policy is simply to appease a politically motivated pressure group, then I think there is a serious problem,” Highland said. “Question number two that I would like you to think about which is probably even more important. Probably a better question would be what students will be potentially most harmed by this policy? Is it the students who already have an extra tough time in life through no fault of their own. And I really think you need to think about it.
“And number three … how would you personally explain this change in policy to the students in civics classes at Marysville or (Lindhurst) High School. … Would the students in these classes be satisfied with your answers related to the fact that your explanation is that all of the equity policies of the original policy are now buried in administrative regulations so that they are not a visible high priority of the district as they previously were. … What specific facts would you use to explain to them why you are making these formal changes. Is there any possible way you can describe this change in policy as a benefit to them as students?”
Last Tuesday, the board closed the first public hearing of the revised equity policy with no comment.