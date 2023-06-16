On Tuesday, the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees discussed the preparation of a financial analysis to potentially take the responsibility of some special education programs currently provided by the Yuba County Office of Education.
According to a district staff report, Marysville Joint Unified is currently required to contract with the Yuba County Office of Education in order to meet the needs of students in kindergarten through age 22 with moderate to severe disabilities.
According to Marysville Joint Unified Superintendent Dr. Fal Asrani, Yuba County Office of Education bills the district about $10 million annually to provide special education services to about 280 students, with the majority of these classrooms housed on district campuses.
“The bill keeps going up,” Asrani told the Appeal on Friday.
Because of this, Marysville Joint Unified began pursuing a transfer of special education programs back to the district including speech and language services, physical therapy and occupational therapy.
In an effort to potentially transfer some special education programs under the control of Marysville Joint Unified, the main purpose for the agenda item on Tuesday was to inform the board of plans for a fiscal study in preparation of a possible program transfer.
Director of Special Education Shevaun Mathews said that in late November 2022, an independent audit compared the cost, ratios and support of special education programs in Marysville Joint Unified and Yuba County Office of Education.
The application for program transfer was submitted in March of 2023 to the county office of education and a fiscal analysis of special education programs between the district and county will continue through November.
This item raised objections from labor representatives and parents from both the district and county office of education. Many believe that Marysville Joint Unified is already operating over capacity and taking on responsibility for county special education programs will only exacerbate district resources and teachers’ time.
According to Mathews, all of the programs that were under consideration for transfer are held on district campuses with the exception of four programs held at Yuba College and Spring Valley School in Marysville. Mathews estimates that this would translate into an additional 10-12 students and three staff members per program added to the district.
Students attending Virginia School in Wheatland and students involved in the visual impairment program would be exempt from the transfer.
District staff also said that labor units have been consulted regarding the impacts and effects of the proposed transfer, but according to the president of the Marysville Unified Teachers Association, Angela Stegall, the union was not consulted about this program transfer.
“I’m the president of this teachers union. I wasn’t consulted on it. I’m on the bargaining team. We weren’t consulted on it either. What we got was about three minutes of the head of the (Special Education) department coming in during a bargaining session to tell us this was happening,” Stegall said during public comment.
Several parents of children with disabilities spoke out to the board to share their experiences with the district’s special education program. Jennifer McCook, whose 13-year-old daughter attends Yuba County Office of Education special education programs, believes that Marysville Joint Unified is unprepared to help children with disabilities thrive.
Wendy McDaniel, the mother of a young boy with autism, claimed that while her son was enrolled in a Marysville Joint Unified program, staff members didn’t know how to handle her son and often “egged on” his meltdowns.
“Not only will the district be setting itself up for disaster, it’s the children who will suffer the most,” McCook said.
Yuba County Office of Education special education teacher Rachael Warmack believes that should the district take responsibility for county programs, it could choose to dismantle existing classes into different school sites or classrooms and combine classes into larger unsafe student sizes.
“The amount of personnel necessary will always need to be dependent on the needs of students. Yes, we have low staff to student ratios, but it’s based solely on student need. The students in our classrooms have specially trained staff for severe behavioral needs, safety concerns, sign language interpreting, specialized health and seizure plans and individual toileting and feeding,” Warmack said.
Taking public comments into consideration, the board of trustees agreed to table its decision. Following the meeting, a committee was formed to assess the financial study.