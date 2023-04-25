During a special April 20 board meeting, the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s Board of Trustees completed the last step in launching Middle College Academy, a new alternative high school option for students in the district.
Set to be housed on the Yuba College campus in Marysville, the district said the program is the first of its kind in the Yuba-Sutter area. Middle College Academy is a dual enrollment high school option that will allow students to take both high school and college courses on the Yuba College campus, allowing them to graduate with an associate degree and high school diploma at virtually no cost, the Appeal previously reported.
“This program is for students who are high achievers. They want to accelerate in their program of studies. They want to complete the equivalent of six years of schooling in four years,” Superintendent of Educational Services Jay Trujillo previously said.
Incoming freshmen for the upcoming 2023/24 school year will be eligible, the district said.
During its April 14 meeting, the Yuba Community College Board of Trustees approved a facilities rental agreement with Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) after the district in March unanimously approved the planning and intention to start Middle College Academy.
“The partnership between MJUSD and Yuba College allows us to blaze a trail that will benefit not only our students, but the local business community as we prepare our students for college and careers and graduate highly skilled employees for the area workforce,” Dr. Fal Asrani, superintendent for the Marysville Joint Unified School District, said in a statement.
District officials said Middle College Academy is a nationally recognized learning model that “allows highly motivated students and families to accelerate their high school and two-year college completion.” Officials previously said that the goal for the program is to prepare students to transition directly to a four-year university or a job certification program.
The district said the “blended program structure” within Middle College Academy “provides significant savings” to students and families pursuing a typical four-year college degree.
"Our community has been asking for a program like this for over a decade,” Asrani previously said. “We need well-trained adults to join our workforce and there are great jobs in our community just waiting to be filled. We know this program will be immensely beneficial for families because it also covers the cost of books and tuition for the first two years of college.”
Along with access to college courses, participating students also will have access to “embedded internship and job experience options and complete some designated courses with MJUSD teachers.”
Officials said Middle College Academy will have layers of support from both school district staff and the college faculty for guidance, tutoring, or mentoring.
“The Middle College Academy will allow students to either graduate high school with an AA degree or a certificate that will place them in high skills and high wage employment,” the district said.
For those interested in applying for the Middle College Academy, the Marysville Joint Unified School District will host informational sessions from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday and May 2 at Middle College Academy, located on the Yuba College campus at 2088 North Beale Rd., Building 700, Room 716. More information also is available at https://middlecollege.mjusd.com.