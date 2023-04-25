During a special April 20 board meeting, the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s Board of Trustees completed the last step in launching Middle College Academy, a new alternative high school option for students in the district.

Set to be housed on the Yuba College campus in Marysville, the district said the program is the first of its kind in the Yuba-Sutter area. Middle College Academy is a dual enrollment high school option that will allow students to take both high school and college courses on the Yuba College campus, allowing them to graduate with an associate degree and high school diploma at virtually no cost, the Appeal previously reported.

Tags

Recommended for you