As part of a continued effort to meet the safety needs of its campuses, Marysville Joint Unified School District has approved a full, district-wide safety and vulnerability assessment.
During a meeting on Tuesday night, the Governing Board of Trustees unanimously approved a long-term study of district facilities and infrastructure to assess existing vulnerabilities to campus threats or natural disasters.
Chief Technology Officer Bryan Williams said that the district has conducted these studies with local law enforcement in the past, but utilizing threat assessment professionals on this scale will allow district officials to fully comprehend individual safety needs of each facility.
“We wanted to – especially with things that have happened this year – make sure that we’re really taking a look and seeing everything that we need to be aware of,” Williams said.
Rockeye Consulting, a safety consulting firm specializing in crisis preparedness, safety assessments and training solutions, will lead the district-wide vulnerability study. According to a work proposal, the objective for the assessment is to “create a level of protection that mitigates vulnerabilities to threats, natural disasters and other critical incidents.”
Given the national increase in school shootings as well as a recent altercation between a parent and Lindhurst High School faculty member in September, a vulnerability assessment addresses the district’s emphasis on security as well as community concerns for campus safety. Through a series of preparedness workshops, district employees will be trained to handle a variety of emergency situations including active shooters, the proposal said.
According to a district staff report, the estimated total cost to conduct this assessment is $87,500. According to board member Gary Criddle, the duration of the contract between the district and Rockeye Consulting will last around 14 months. However, Williams said that the physical assessment will only take up part of this time.
“A lot of this is going to be providing information to us and helping work with us to come up with a plan on how to actually deal with some of the issues that are identified,” he said.
In addition to assessing campus security, the board also approved an agreement between the district and Lloyd Sports Engineering to construct a new track for Marysville High School. With this partnership, the construction firm will provide full architectural services from the design, development, and closeout phases of this project.
Director of Buildings & Grounds Doug Trower said that this project will include a complete upgrade of the high school track, field, lights and bleachers. A project proposal from Lloyd Sports Engineering also details landscaping, paving and code features for a functional high school sports venue.
According to a district staff report, the architectural services budget for this project is not to exceed $388,000.
Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Jennifer Passaglia said that a timeline for the design phase has been set for January-April 2023. She estimated that construction could begin during mid to late summer and could take between nine and 12 months to complete.
Marysville High School does not yet have a substitute track in place for when construction begins, she said.
“We’ll have to work that out with the school and come up with some other arrangements,” Passaglia said.
A similar track renovation project for Lindhurst High School is also developing. The agreement for architectural services for the Lindhurst High School track project will be agendized for a board meeting in January.