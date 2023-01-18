On Tuesday evening, the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to declare the district’s intent to call a general obligation bond election, which could fund several facility improvements if passed.
By passing the resolution, the district will move forward with organizing preparations for a possible bond election, which includes polling district voters and establishing a bond committee to recommend further actions to the board.
Per state law, general obligation bond elections with a 55% approval requirement may only be called during certain election dates. The next opportunity for the district to conduct a bond election will be in 2024, the Appeal previously reported.
If passed, a bond measure could help finance various facilities and facility improvements within Marysville Joint Unified. This falls in line with the district’s educational mission to provide modern school infrastructure and learning environments that engage both students and faculty, officials said.
According to the resolution, a bond measure review committee consisting of district staff and community members will be tasked with providing written recommendations to the school board concerning proposed facilities projects that would be included in the bond measure.
Superintendent Fal Asrani and other staff members have also been given authorization to recommend consultants who would assist the district in its bond measure planning and consideration efforts, the Appeal previously reported.
A similar effort to pass a bond measure for facility improvements was made during the 2018 general election. Measure J would have allowed Marysville Joint Unified to issue $74 million in bonds to carry out several facilities projects. Despite 51% of voters being in favor of Measure J, it ultimately failed due to state law requiring a 55% supermajority vote in order to pass district bonds.
In May 2022, Asrani asked community members to participate in a survey regarding a potential bond initiative that would help fund essential upgrades, renovations, and expansions for the district’s aging facilities.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Asrani said that passing the resolution will be at no cost to the district, and allow staff and community members to assess the funding needs of the district.
“This just allows us to pull all our resources, our community partners, our teachers, our staff and start looking deeply at what our district needs in order to look for extra funding and bring those supports to the district,” Asrani said. “It just puts us on a track to do some good internal review and assessment, and get ready for the bond in 2024.”