Marysville Joint Unified schools were placed on lockdown for a short time on Friday due to police activity in the area of Marysville High School.
The lockdown went into effect around 9:45 a.m.
Marysville Police Department Sgt. Joe Liebman said the schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. He said a stolen car headed westbound on Highway 20 had crashed outside of the city and two individuals were seen running on the levee near the 3000 block of N. Levee Road. No one was injured or taken into custody and the search was lifted by California Highway Patrol who led the investigation.
According to the MJUSD website, the lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m.