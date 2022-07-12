The Marysville Joint Unified School District currently serves 301 homeless students.
In order to offer stability through continued education, the Homeless Outreach Program for Education (HOPE) provides community resources for students facing homelessness.
The program was established to remove the barriers to education for homeless students and keep them connected to their schools.
The outreach program provides school supplies, backpacks, clothes and hygiene products for sheltered and unsheltered homeless students. HOPE also works with students and their families to obtain medical and housing resources along with coordinated entry points in Yuba County to better assess their needs.
As part of the Yuba County Displaced Youth Multidisciplinary Team, the program helps community partners provide housing resources and social services for individual families to keep their children in school despite their housing status.
While homeless adults and youths are both classified by lacking fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residences, the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act has broadened the scope of the definition for homelessness among young students. Some living situations that may not classify an adult as homeless would do so for a child. For example, multiple families overcrowding one unit due to financial issues might deprive a child of adequate space, security and privacy.
“The federal government has realized that children in school systems need more support and they have broadened that definition to include those families that are living in doubled and tripled up situations due to economic hardship,” said Jami Larson, a homeless liaison with HOPE.
The program is able to make an initial contact with students and families experiencing homelessness through Marysville Joint Unified School District school sites and staff. Faculty may see physical signs of homelessness in a student or hear comments made about their living situation through the student, their friends or family members. Teachers, homeless outreach consultants or other parties at the school site who can observe the signs of homelessness will refer students to HOPE, Larson said.
The first point of contact is typically made by teachers or other staff members, but HOPE program members have also reached out to parents and students to discuss their living situation and available resources. While liaisons may speak with students initially, families are often contacted to assess and accommodate bigger needs like transportation to and from school.
“We realize that for students, when they become homeless, school is often a lot of the stability that those kids have on a daily basis, so being able to keep them in their school of origin is really important to families, students and schools,” Larson said.
Once a referral is made, liaisons with the program will build a resource and support case determined by the student’s circumstances and specific details regarding their living situation. HOPE assesses a student’s home environment based on McKinney-Vento standards for fixed, regular and adequate housing.
“Sometimes the information that we receive is so complete that sites are already saying, ‘We know what this student or what this family is struggling with. We just need these resources to help them become successful in school because they’re prepared to be there that day,’” Larson said.
Steps taken to assist homeless students are assessed on an individual basis. Larson believes that while the services HOPE provides are all beneficial in their own right, students with different needs will benefit from different resources. Moving forward with a student, HOPE connects with multiple community partners in order to address their specific needs.
The program accepts donations and resource partnerships through local clubs, organizations and private parties, Larson said. Groups such as the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, the Marysville Kiwanis Club and Yuba County Agents of Change coordinate with HOPE to bring clothes, food and creative initiatives to homeless students.
By meeting these needs, students come to school better prepared and well-adjusted to the consistency that their school offers. In the past, HOPE has been able to organize community donations to provide short-term financial assistance for families to pay for immediate needs like food and utilities.
“There are lots of things that our HOPE program is able to offer because of the donations and support we receive that we would not be able to do just through the school system alone. I know the old saying of ‘It takes a village …’ but it truly does take a village to be able to acquire resources to meet individual family needs,” Larson said.