In response to an altercation between a parent and the Lindhurst High School principal that occurred on Sept. 28, several parents and faculty members within the Marysville Joint unified School District raised concerns regarding security and safety on school grounds.
In addition to increased security measures, the district’s board of trustees approved proposed fencing projects for Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst along with Marysville High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville during a meeting on Tuesday.
The district will partner with PBK Architects to carry out the planning and construction for these projects. Site plans marking 6- to 7-foot-tall fencing locations were presented to the board. Zoe Bick, a job captain with PBK, said that the projects will focus on utilizing the existing fencing on each school site to build upon security measures.
The district also called upon PBK to complete an architectural study in order to design fencing at certain access points in each school to minimize public access to each campus.
The district has approved a maximum budget of $62,500 for the projects, but the final costs have yet to be determined.
For Lindhurst High School, new fences will be installed in open access areas to block entry from the surrounding streets, Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Jennifer Passaglia said. This includes fencing between the school parking lot and campus as well as fencing along the school’s main entrance.
Passaglia said that the goal with the fencing proposals is to balance campus safety and aesthetics.
“It is important that the closure of campus doesn’t give a negative feel to the campus, but a safe and secure environment for our students,” she said.
Marysville High School in comparison is a more open campus prone to pedestrian traffic through 18th Street. The project proposes additional fencing around parking areas near Marysville High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. It also suggests building a more secure barrier for the entrances to the 18th Street corridor.
Passaglia believes that the additional fencing around certain access points on campus will provide more protection from potential off-campus threats.
“We know that installing a 6-foot fence doesn’t prohibit somebody from climbing over the fence and onto our campus, but it does serve as a barrier to protect access,” Passaglia said.
While school resource officers and other security protocols have already been established in both schools, Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani previously said that the district will be working closely with law enforcement to respond to incidents like the altercation on Sept. 28 as needed.
The district has several additional safety measures for Lindhurst High School among others that were previously in place, including a door buzzer with a two-way intercom and a security camera installed at the front entrance to identify visitors and control entry to the building, Chief Technology Officer Bryan Williams said previously.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Passaglia also confirmed an additional school resource officer to be present at district schools within Yuba County. This will allow the existing resource officer to focus on adding security to Lindhurst High School, she said.