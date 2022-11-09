In response to an altercation between a parent and the Lindhurst High School principal that occurred on Sept. 28, several parents and faculty members within the Marysville Joint unified School District raised concerns regarding security and safety on school grounds.

In addition to increased security measures, the district’s board of trustees approved proposed fencing projects for Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst along with Marysville High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville during a meeting on Tuesday.

