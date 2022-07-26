Nearly 100 years after its opening and five years since its closure from the public, plans to renovate the Marysville High School auditorium are being made.
Members from the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture have formed the Marysville Auditorium Committee in order to bring the auditorium to proper earthquake code while maintaining its historic character.
The committee held an informational luncheon on Tuesday to discuss the building’s significance to the local arts and culture scene and to bring attention to needed renovation plans as the project pursues funding.
Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, was invited to offer advice to both boards on acquiring funds from the state to carry out the reconstruction plans. The district’s board estimates that $30 million will be needed to separate the auditorium from the main school building and bring it back up to seismic stabilization code.
The auditorium closed down in March 2017 due to its noncompliance with the Field Act which mandates earthquake-resistant facilities on school campuses, the Appeal previously reported. While two previous attempts to revive the auditorium were made in the past, this is the first formal plan to renovate and revitalize the space, said Marysville Joint Unified School District Board President Randy Davis. In July 2017, a feasibility study was commissioned by the district from Rainforth Grau Architects to determine whether the building would be suitable for student use in the future. In a second attempt, a ballot measure voting for a facilities bond to potentially fund the auditorium renovations failed in 2018.
The South Auditorium on the Marysville High School campus along with the Youth and Civic Center on Highway 70 have been the substitute performing arts spaces for both Marysville High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA).
In its current state, the auditorium is not suitable to house large performances.
However, before the meeting, former MCAA students as well as dancers with Transitions Dance Center gave short performances in order to display the potential uses of the auditorium. The acts included Natalie Grissom who performed a monologue from “Ivanov,” Isabel Riley who sang “Pretty Funny” from the musical “Dogfight,” and a group dance routine from Transitions Dance.
Before its closure to the public, the auditorium was the primary performance space for both Marysville High School and MCAA. The charter school has been unable to find another permanent stage since then, said MCAA Art Director and theater teacher Matt DeMeritt. He said that students need a fixed place to foster their interest in the arts.
“Arts in any community is an opportunity to possibly impact not only the community, or a sector of the state and the country, but also break the general atmosphere of that community up. Culturally understanding different beliefs and different backgrounds. There’s so much that the arts can do. … A facility is the key to that happening,” DeMeritt said.
The amount of available theater and performance space in Marysville and Yuba City does not fit the amount of performers racing to use each stage, those who spoke at Tuesday’s luncheon said. Renovating the auditorium would provide an additional stage as well as 1,000 audience seats.
Amanda Davis, owner of Transitions Dance in Yuba City, believes that reviving the building will provide accessible and adequate performing arts spaces for all students in the area.
“It’s hard to fight for space because there are now so many studios in the area because Yuba City has grown, which is fantastic. We want that, but now every dance studio is vying for that perfect weekend in June to host a recital,” Davis said. “At the other spaces in town, we simply don’t get to do it. There are no rooms. There’s not a green room for the dancers to change in. There’s air conditioning that doesn’t do any justice. These performers who stand before you are looking for a home.”
The committee further discussed the benefits of reintroducing the auditorium to the community such as promoting cultural tourism, expanding art events through Marysville and the surrounding areas and protecting local history.
Despite being nearly a century old, the Marysville High School auditorium has not yet been registered as a historic building under the National Register of Historic Places. The committee is unsure whether to classify the auditorium as historic due to the renovation restrictions that would be enacted, said Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani.
“There are historic building restrictions that would prevent certain changes or special renovations that might need to be carried out in order to reutilize the auditorium. You have to keep the integrity of the building intact,” she said.
As the first formal initiative to reinstate the auditorium, the committee is planning to pursue funding to carry out the renovations and draw attention from the state government. Nielsen was invited to offer advice on gaining state funds because of his role as vice chair for the Senate Budget and Review Committee and as an appreciator of performing arts. While he acknowledged that the state has the capability to provide funds for renovations, he was doubtful as to whether the state would be willing to allocate those funds.
“Can there be state money? I don’t know. For some projects, over two years ago, I got $400,000. Will there be money like that in the budget? You bet, if you want it. There’s plenty of money in the state budget, folks,” Nielsen said. “… The question is how does it get spent, and some of it doesn’t need to be dedicated to long-term rehabilitation of facilities. It’s clear to me that for school construction, we cannot rely, in the way we have in the past, on bonds.”
The Marysville Auditorium Committee is in the early stages of developing an action plan for acquiring funds and renovation plans for the Marysville auditorium. The committee will reconvene in August to discuss future steps in carrying out renovations.