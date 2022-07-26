MHS2 (1).jpg

Performers from Transitions Dance in Yuba City took the stage Tuesday at the historic Marysville High School auditorium in Marysville.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Nearly 100 years after its opening and five years since its closure from the public, plans to renovate the Marysville High School auditorium are being made. 

Members from the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture have formed the Marysville Auditorium Committee in order to bring the auditorium to proper earthquake code while maintaining its historic character.

