Due to shortages of available teachers and substitutes, Marysville Joint Unified School District board members approved last week an increase to the substitute pay rate for both long- and short-term substitutes.
Board members approved the ratification of the $200 pay rate per day for substitutes which began on Nov. 10.
“A few board meetings back we brought the short-term or the long-term substitute to $200 dollars, this will put the district $30 above any of the surrounding districts,” said Rocco Greco, executive director of student engagement at MJUSD, during the board meeting last week. “We went and met with the NorCal Substitute Teacher Consortium and went to the last orientation hoping to bring new subs into the district to help alleviate some of the stress for the teachers.”
MJUSD also during its meeting last week approved the replacement of two school buses in the amount of $188,804. The school buses hold 24 passengers and are specifically for students with special needs.
MJUSD board members also made new nominations of officers. Randy Davis was elected as the new president of the board. Alisan Hastey was elected as the vice president of the board. Randy Rasmussen, former president of the board, was elected as the clerk of the board and Doug Criddle will serve as the trustee representative to the special education council for the board.
MJUSD board members also approved a resolution calling on state officials to recommend and not require the COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff. According to Fal Asrani, superintendent at MJUSD, the board drafted the resolution with the awareness of varying opinions regarding the vaccine, as previously reported by the Appeal. However, MJUSD will comply with the mandate if it is required to by state and local laws.