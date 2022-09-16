The Buildings and Grounds Department for the Marysville Joint Unified School District delivered a presentation during the district’s board meeting on Tuesday, providing updates on the multiple construction, maintenance and renovation projects carried out during the 2021/22 school year.

Director of the Buildings and Grounds Department Doug Trower recapped the jobs and major projects he and his team completed on several school sites across the district. He said that, in total, the maintenance, grounds and custodial crew members carried out over 2,220 work orders. Each job fell under four categories including doors and locks, heating and air, plumbing and miscellaneous jobs, Trower said.

