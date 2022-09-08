After discontinuing the program for 10 years, the Adult Education Program for Marysville Joint Unified School District held its first class session on Tuesday.
By reintroducing the program and reopening the Marysville School for Adults, adult students have been given the opportunity to better their education, language skills and citizenship status.
“Providing options for adult learners is a natural progression of the education system,”
Superintendent Fal Asrani said in a statement. “We are very happy that over 100 adults have already signed up for options that meet their needs. We hope to serve a large part of this county.”
Courses offered in the Adult Education Program are English as a second language, financial literacy, GED preparation, citizenship and naturalization classes and other courses to help students obtain a high school diploma, officials said.
Future sessions will also include parent workshops and work certification programs that will help participants qualify for positions within the district.
Director of Adult Programs and Community Partnerships Bob Eckardt said that courses offered within the program will benefit those going back to school for a high school diploma as well as English learners looking to improve their language skills and community prospects.
“The first wave of classes that we’re offering, our first initiative, is getting their high school diploma, their GED, and learning English to a stronger degree. All of those things open doors. They open doors for a better economic future for themselves,” Eckardt said. “… For a lot of our folks, certain jobs they just don’t go out and apply because their English is not strong enough to really feel comfortable out in the workforce. This again opens more opportunities for employment which not only helps the individual, but it helps the community as well.”
Of all the courses offered under the Adult Education Program, Eckardt said that the GED and high school diploma courses along with English as a second language are the most utilized.
The current course session will continue until Nov. 10, while each following session will occur for 9-10 weeks, he said. Because time is a significant barrier for adults continuing their education, Eckardt said that the program is broken into four sessions rather than full semesters or school years.
“There are multiple barriers that we had to look at in terms of what’s keeping these adults from going back and finishing their education or continuing their education to some level. One of those pieces is, in the adult world, time is hard. Instead of keeping it like a traditional school where it’s a semester or a year, we have it broken into four sessions,” he said.
The sessions are consecutive and range from 9-10 weeks depending on when holidays occur, Eckardt said.
Students are able to work at their own pace under this schedule because course completion is dependent on the amount of successful hours that students have dedicated to their course work.
“The more hours they put into it and the more successful they are, the more credits they can earn. For some folks, they just take a little more time. Unlike a traditional semester where you get five credits or nothing, this is based on their own pace and how many successful hours they are putting into the program,” Eckardt said.
Classes for the Adult Education Program are held Monday through Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The Marysville School for Adults is located at 1919 B St. in Marysville.
For more information or to sign up for a class, call Nallely Ramirez at 530-740-6420 or visit www.adulted.mjusd.com.