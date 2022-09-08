Adult School 1.jpg

Adult Education teacher Joe Flood works with students in an English as a second language class at Linda Elementary School on the first day of the fall session on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Courtney Tompkins

After discontinuing the program for 10 years, the Adult Education Program for Marysville Joint Unified School District held its first class session on Tuesday.

By reintroducing the program and reopening the Marysville School for Adults, adult students have been given the opportunity to better their education, language skills and citizenship status.

