A report on the increase in student enrollment was presented to the board of trustees at the Marysville Joint Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday.
Rocco Greco, executive director of student engagement of MJUSD, reported that last year’s student enrollment was 9,600 as reported by California Basic Educational Data System, an annual data collection administered in October.
“Currently, as of today, MJUSD has 9,979 students enrolled,” said Greco. “MJUSD is happy to see growth in the local community and welcome new students into our schools. Staffing in education across the state is an issue. Currently, our amazing educational staff are meeting the needs of our students. If student numbers were to continue to grow, we would continue to look for additional staffing.”
Greco said the district will see fluctuations in enrollment at different points of the school year through the California Basic Educational Data System.
The board of trustees also approved an agreement contract with SchoolWorks, Inc. to update district demographics with analysis of 2020 Census data at an estimated cost of $7,000.
“This is a regular action item and the reason we put it as a new business item is because every 10 years when the Census data comes out, there are demographers in our district that we contract to look at the data to see if there were any changes in the demographic layout,” said Fal Asrani, superintendent of MJUSD, during the meeting.
Any report will be brought to the board if there’s any kind of change and shift in the demographic layout, said Asrani. The deadline of the analysis is estimated to be around February 2022.
If the report states a greater variance of 10 percent or more throughout large and small populations in the district, the district will then need to conduct a process of revising the trustee boundary areas.
Conversations focused on COVID-19 protocols during a Sept. 20 meeting was also brought up during Tuesday’s board meeting. Comments from the public argued that the meeting took place with a police officer in the room as an approach to intimidate speakers.
According to Greco, around 20 participants, with roughly equal representation from the community, district and local stakeholders, were a part of the meeting. Both sides were able to have an open dialogue, said Greco.
“The divide in belief about the virus and the preventative measures that we are bound to enforce as a school district were not resolved. However, some clarification of beliefs happened on both sides of the conversation and as a district we appreciate the opportunity to meet with our stakeholders,” said Greco.