A press release issued Tuesday by the Marysville Joint Unified School District tried to clear up some rumors about what was described on social media as a food poisoning incident.
Late Monday afternoon, a parent posted on Facebook that “many children” were at the Rideout Emergency Room because of a stomach illness claimed to be caused by eating fried chicken served for lunch at the school, according to the news release.
It was confirmed that the parent and their four children were at the ER that night, however, there was no confirmation from the Yuba County Health and Human Services Department or Yuba County Department of Environmental Health Services that there was a connection between the illness and food served.
As Tuesday morning, there were no other similar claims.
It was too soon to determine the cause of the students’ illness, according to the press release.