Marysville Joint Unified School District is gathering parent and community input to initiate a strategic planning process for 2022-2025.
The 2022-2025 Strategic Plan will set priorities, goals and actions to achieve the objective of providing student success. The strategic plan will help the school district mobilize resources to improve student outcomes and hold MJUSD accountable to meet its goals.
The purpose of the plan is to figure out what the district’s priorities are and align resources to meet the objectives and goals, said Courtney Tompkins, public information officer at MJUSD.
Sections of the plan could potentially include fiscal responsibilities, physical and technical infrastructure, student supports, and the hiring and retention of staff members and others, according to Tompkins.
In order to prioritize certain objectives of the plan, community members of the district are being asked to complete a community survey. The survey will be open until Jan. 23. The survey may be found on the district’s website, www.mjusd.com.
“One of the important components in this effort is community input – before the plan is developed,” as stated in the survey.
Some of the survey questions ask for input about issues students and MJUSD schools may be facing. Other questions ask about the physical conditions of MJUSD facilities and what the community would like to see MJUSD prioritize for the success of students.
MJUSD advisory committees, parent committees, student groups, community advisory committees, MJUSD administrators and staff and other stakeholders will converse about the strategic plan through meetings beginning in February. According to Tompkins, a final strategic plan will be presented to the district board in the future.