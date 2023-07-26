Marysville Joint Unified School District recently established its summer internship program, giving high school students the opportunity to explore different career options through hands-on experience with local businesses.
Starting in June, 93Q Community Radio and the Law Office of Brian J. Davis, acting Yuba County public defender, took on a small group of student interns from Lindhurst High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.
Through the internship program, students were able to earn five academic credits, and were enrolled in a 4-week online class where they are exploring their career interests utilizing California CareerZone. This online tool helped students set up a realistic budget, see the job growth within industries and use tools to find what type of career really matches their personalities and future goals.
"Internships provide students real world experiences related to their career of interest," Marysville Joint Unified Superintendent Fal Asrani said in a statement. "We urge more business partners to open their doors to our students throughout the year."
Prince Her, a senior at Lindhurst High School, previously participated in his school’s broadcast club and other multimedia outlets, but his experience with 93Q elevated his confidence in the field. As an intern, he was able to familiarize himself with the technical aspects of running a radio station while developing communication and interview skills through community events and podcast opportunities.
“I went in there and I was really quiet, and I came out more expressive and emotive,” Her said. “I’m confident in what I’m doing and how I perceive what I’m supposed to do.”
In his first week, Her was asked to monitor booths at the radio station and pass out flyers during the Yuba-Sutter Fair for community engagement. Over the course of his internship, Her learned more media skills through writing and producing mock radio segments.
In between these projects, the interns got the chance to watch how the morning radio show is produced both in front of the mic and behind the control panel.
“This was my first ‘job’ ever, and it was one that I really enjoyed and wanted to do. I looked forward to doing this. It was rewarding to get to be in a professional field rather than being in a school setting. It feels good doing it for an actual radio station,” Her said. “Doing the radio internship, it’s motivated me to look out for other things that I want to do.”
One junior from Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts who interned for the Law office of Brian J. Davis received a firsthand look at court proceedings from a public defender’s perspective. This student had the opportunity to watch arraignments in person and familiarize themselves with laws and legal terminology.
Through the law office internship, the student also got to see how a business office runs, including clerical duties and communicating with a number of community members.
“I was surprised that I am already familiar with many laws by their code. I didn’t realize I already knew so many,” the student said in a statement.
Her is glad to have joined the summer internship program for developing his career skills, but he is especially thankful to his teacher, Troy Spangler, for encouraging him to join the program.
“(Spangler) gave me this opportunity that changed my entire world. I’m not going to lie. I was failing. After looking into multimedia, I started to see a passion – a career path, even – that grew to make me a better student,” Her said.