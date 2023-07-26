93QInternship.jpg

Prince Her, left, and Kai Kurotobi, right, practice their interview skills at 93Q Community Radio in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Marysville Joint Unified School District

Marysville Joint Unified School District recently established its summer internship program, giving high school students the opportunity to explore different career options through hands-on experience with local businesses.

Starting in June, 93Q Community Radio and the Law Office of Brian J. Davis, acting Yuba County public defender, took on a small group of student interns from Lindhurst High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. 

